Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media

Countries that own Patriot missiles may meet next week to coordinate aid to Ukraine, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

Details

A meeting of Patriot missile-owning countries and Ukrainian donors, aimed at finding additional Patriot air defense batteries for Ukraine, chaired by the NATO commander, according to Reuters, could take place "next Wednesday."

European NATO allies and Canada will take on the "primary funding role" American weapons for Ukraine - Media

According to Reuters, during a meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Monday, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte mentioned six NATO countries - Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands, and Canada - that wish to participate in the arms procurement scheme.

High-ranking sources in the embassies of two of these countries in the US told Reuters that they personally learned about the plan immediately after its announcement. Even close US allies seemed to learn about the proposal in real time, the publication writes.

At the same time, according to two sources of the publication, the plan that Trump and Rutte developed in recent days "was positively received by Ukraine and its allies."

"But after the announcement, it became clear that Trump presented a framework, not a detailed plan. How substantial any support for Ukraine will be will depend on future negotiations about who will provide what equipment," according to 10 officials in the US and Europe.

"As always with such things, the devil is in the details," said one ambassador of a Northern European country in Washington.

The central question, it is noted, is who will donate Patriot batteries and when.

"I have a clear feeling that no one was informed in advance about the exact details, and I also suspect that inside the administration they are only now beginning to figure out what this means in practice," said another European ambassador.

When asked for comment, a NATO official said that the defense alliance would coordinate arms supplies through a mechanism known as NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine, a NATO mission located in Germany that is responsible for coordinating Western military aid to Kyiv.

"Several European countries, including Germany, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Finland, have already committed to supporting this initiative," the official said. "Details are still being discussed."

In response to a request for comment, the Pentagon referred to Trump's statements on Monday, in which he announced his agreement with Rutte.

The rapid intensification of Trump's rhetoric regarding Moscow in recent weeks has occurred against the backdrop of an increasingly firm conviction that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is not negotiating in good faith, according to two US officials.

One official said that Trump realized that Putin's ambitions extend beyond Crimea and the four eastern regions of Ukraine, which Kyiv and European allies have publicly and frequently stated, Reuters writes.

Three Russian sources close to the Kremlin said that Putin would not stop the war under Western pressure, and believe that Russia, which has endured the toughest sanctions imposed by the West, can withstand further economic difficulties, including Trump's threat on Monday to impose US tariffs targeting buyers of Russian oil.

Putin, ignoring Trump, may continue war in Ukraine - Reuters

Now, according to three US officials involved in arms issues, the real work begins.

US officials are now talking to NATO allies and assessing who is willing to send what to Ukraine.

"One official named Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, and Spain as good candidates for sending a Patriot battery to Kyiv, either because they have several batteries or because the threats they face are relatively small," Reuters indicates.

Some, including Greece and Spain, have previously resisted calls from allies to transfer some of their Patriot systems to Ukraine, arguing that they are needed to protect their own countries and NATO as a whole.

Trump's move to take credit for additional weapons heading to Ukraine has created some minor friction in Europe. "If we pay for these weapons, that's our support," said the EU foreign minister.