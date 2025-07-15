European NATO allies and Canada will take on the "primary funding role" American weapons for Ukraine - Media

European NATO allies and Canada will take on the "primary funding role" for US weapons going to Ukraine, Sky News reports, citing a NATO official, writes UNN.

Details

US President Donald Trump announced yesterday that the US would sell weapons to NATO, which could then be transferred to Ukraine.

Trump announced a deal with NATO on arms supplies to Ukraine

"Several European countries have already committed to supporting this initiative, including Germany, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Finland," the publication writes.

A NATO official said that "the alliance will coordinate the supply of weapons, which will include air defense systems, ammunition, and other equipment."

"This was cleverly conceived by the president": NATO Secretary General stated that Trump chose the right tactic regarding Putin