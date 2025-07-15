European NATO allies and Canada will take on the "primary funding role" American weapons for Ukraine - Media

$41.840.05
48.900.06
ukenru
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 24050 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
10:57 AM • 49080 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
10:52 AM • 32510 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
10:23 AM • 55253 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Exclusive
July 15, 07:14 AM • 42422 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
July 15, 06:35 AM • 90323 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 69820 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 03:55 PM • 95943 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 75895 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 56208 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
4m/s
38%
746mm
Popular news
In Dnipro, houses and a gymnasium were damaged due to a Russian drone attackJuly 15, 05:28 AM • 29471 views
Drones attacked Russian cities of Yelets and Voronezh: Enerhiya plant damagedJuly 15, 05:59 AM • 37903 views
Results of customs searches: inspector from Lviv requested $1600 for unhindered car customs clearanceJuly 15, 07:15 AM • 21061 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 46229 views
The Kremlin commented on Trump's statement regarding strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation12:44 PM • 18582 views
Publications
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 24050 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities10:57 AM • 49080 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh10:23 AM • 55253 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of MinistersJuly 15, 06:35 AM • 90323 views
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"July 14, 04:13 PM • 86718 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Sumy
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replica02:33 PM • 146 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighter01:05 PM • 10922 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 46253 views
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 66720 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 69959 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Financial Times

European NATO allies and Canada will take on the "primary funding role" American weapons for Ukraine - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2038 views

European NATO allies and Canada will take on the main role in financing American weapons for Ukraine. This will include air defense systems, ammunition, and other equipment.

European NATO allies and Canada will take on the "primary funding role" American weapons for Ukraine - Media

European NATO allies and Canada will take on the "primary funding role" for US weapons going to Ukraine, Sky News reports, citing a NATO official, writes UNN.

Details

US President Donald Trump announced yesterday that the US would sell weapons to NATO, which could then be transferred to Ukraine.

Trump announced a deal with NATO on arms supplies to Ukraine14.07.25, 19:51 • 10164 views

"Several European countries have already committed to supporting this initiative, including Germany, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Finland," the publication writes.

A NATO official said that "the alliance will coordinate the supply of weapons, which will include air defense systems, ammunition, and other equipment."

"This was cleverly conceived by the president": NATO Secretary General stated that Trump chose the right tactic regarding Putin15.07.25, 06:14 • 14564 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Donald Trump
Finland
Denmark
Canada
Sweden
Norway
United Kingdom
Germany
Netherlands
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9