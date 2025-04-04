$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15757 views

06:32 PM • 28764 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64808 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213863 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122639 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391912 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310783 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213756 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244223 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255103 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Series of nighttime explosions occurred in the occupied Crimea

In Dzhankoy, Simferopol and Chervonogvardeisky districts of Crimea, local residents reported numerous explosions.

War • October 28, 06:39 AM • 15974 views

Kerch bridge in smoke, Russia “shoots down missiles” over occupied Crimea

A missile threat has been announced in the occupied Crimea, and air defense is reported to be operating. The Kerch Bridge is covered with a smoke screen, explosions are heard near Dzhankoy, and a NATO reconnaissance aircraft is spotted over Romania.

War • October 17, 01:34 PM • 12904 views

Explosions occurred in occupied Crimea near Dzhankoy: smoke columns were seen near the airfield

In Crimea, explosions were heard near Dzhankoy after the threat of a “ballistic missile strike” was announced. Eyewitnesses report 4-5 powerful explosions and smoke near the villages of Azovskoye and Peremozhnoye, where a military airfield is located.

War • September 22, 12:58 PM • 46204 views

After drone attack on ammunition depots in two regions of Russia fires and detonations are reported, explosions are also heard in Crimea

Ammunition depots are burning in the Tver region and Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation after drone attacks. Evacuation was announced in the Tikhoretsky district, and explosions were heard in the occupied Crimea.

War • September 21, 06:59 AM • 19375 views

Court in occupied Crimea leaves activists Aziz Azizov and Mustafa Abduramanov in jail

The Supreme Court of the occupied Crimea upheld the decision to extend the arrest of Crimean Tatar activists. The lawyer considers the prosecution illegal, as the organization Hizb ut-Tahrir is not recognized as a terrorist organization.

Crimes and emergencies • August 11, 07:57 AM • 26161 views

New fire recognized at Russian air defense positions in occupied Dzhankoy

A new fire has been recorded at Russian air defense positions in occupied Dzhankoy, Crimea, possibly related to the S-500 surface-to-air missile system.

War • June 28, 02:16 PM • 31359 views

Guerrillas spotted three Russian radar stations in occupied Dzhankoi: details

The ATES agent detected three radar stations (Protyvnik-GE, Nebo-U, and P-18) and the location of Russian military, including FSB officers, in the occupied city of Dzhankoy.

War • May 20, 01:52 PM • 17319 views

Guerrillas discovered a key engineering facility of the Russian Black Sea Fleet: what is known

The ATES guerrillas released information about a key engineering facility of the Russian Black Sea Fleet located near Bakhchisarai, which is actively using electronic warfare to suppress communications.

War • May 17, 12:17 PM • 14262 views

Guerrillas recorded the arrival of a new group of Russian military, including FSB officers, in occupied Dzhankoy - ATES

New Russian military units, including FSB officers, arrived in occupied Dzhankoy to strengthen security and protection of military facilities due to the significant losses suffered by Russian troops in the Kherson sector.

War • May 14, 09:13 AM • 103391 views

Participated in "meaty" assaults on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Robotyn: three traitors are served with a notice of suspicion

The Security Service of Ukraine served three traitors who voluntarily joined the Russian occupation groups and participated in the assaults on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Robotyn a notice of suspicion.

War • May 7, 01:23 PM • 27915 views

As a result of active attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian aircraft are scattered to airfields away from the front line - British Intelligence

As a result of the Ukrainian attacks, about 40 Russian aircraft were dispersed to airfields far from the front line, increasing flight times and fuel costs for Russia.

War • May 3, 09:08 AM • 17458 views

Satellite images of the aftermath of the strikes on the Russian military airfield in Dzhankoy were shown online

Satellite imagery shows that Russian air defense equipment, likely S-300/S-400 systems, was destroyed on April 30 during a night attack on a Russian military airfield in Dzhankoy.

War • May 2, 12:03 PM • 20375 views

Powerful explosion shakes Dzhankoy in occupied Crimea at night

A powerful explosion occurred at night in Dzhankoy, a city in Russian-occupied Crimea.

War • April 28, 07:00 AM • 96953 views

US secretly transfers ATACMS missiles to Ukraine - Reuters

In March, the United States secretly provided Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles as part of a $300 million military aid package, which were allegedly used by Ukraine to strike a Russian airfield in Crimea on April 17.

War • April 24, 05:04 PM • 22170 views

Ukrainians bought more than UAH 30 million worth of military bonds in a day: which are the most popular

In 24 hours, Ukrainians bought military bonds, raising more than UAH 30 million for the budget. Bonds were most popular in Yalta, Nova Kakhovka and Simferopol.

War • April 23, 01:23 PM • 20568 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on Russian airfield in occupied Dzhankoy: satellite photos of the airfield after the attack

Satellite images show damage to an ammunition depot, air defense systems, radars and other facilities at a Russian airfield in occupied Dzhankoy after a missile strike by Ukrainian forces.

War • April 19, 01:16 PM • 17150 views

Two large vessels spotted off the coast of occupied Sevastopol

Two large vessels, probably bulk carriers 150 and 125 meters long, were spotted off the coast of occupied Sevastopol, according to satellite imagery by the Crimean Wind monitoring group.

War • April 18, 03:59 PM • 76768 views

Strike on Dzhankoy: the General Staff showed a video of missile launch

The Ukrainian military struck at Russian military facilities in the occupied Crimea, destroying 4 S-400 launchers, an air defense control center, 3 radar stations and surveillance equipment, causing significant losses to Russian combat capabilities.

War • April 18, 12:59 PM • 48024 views

The DIU published a list of destroyed targets in Dzhankoy: 4 SAMs, 3 radars, a Fundament-M and an air defense control center

On April 17, during an attack on a military airfield in Dzhankoy in occupied Crimea, Ukraine destroyed 4 S-400 air defense missile systems, 3 radar stations, an air defense control center, and a Fundament-M airspace surveillance device.

War • April 18, 10:01 AM • 27503 views

Could produce rocket fuel: Russia reports drone attack on plant in Rostov region

Russia reports a nighttime drone attack on the Kamenskiy chemical plant in the Rostov region, as a result of which the debris from one of the downed drones damaged the plant and injured an employee.

War • April 18, 08:25 AM • 15555 views

Enemy launchers, radars and aircraft were destroyed: Yusov gives details of strike on airfield in Dzhankoy

As a result of a strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on a military airfield in occupied Dzhankoy in Crimea, enemy missile and air defense launchers, radar systems and aircraft were destroyed.

War • April 18, 08:21 AM • 16421 views

Yusov on the explosions in Dzhankoy: "Excellent operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with very good results"

The Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted an operation in Dzhankoy, temporarily occupied Crimea, which resulted in the destruction of enemy forces and equipment.

War • April 18, 07:05 AM • 30441 views

Zelensky thanked the Armed Forces for "the right blow to the occupier in Dzhankoy"

President Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian military for the successful operation to destroy Russian equipment and military infrastructure at the Dzhankoy airfield in occupied Crimea.

War • April 17, 07:56 PM • 67544 views

This is a legitimate target: Humeniuk on the strike on the airfield in Dzhankoy

The airfield in occupied Dzhankoy, which was attacked today, is a legitimate military facility that houses Russian army aviation units and serves as a military hub.

War • April 17, 12:07 PM • 17475 views

NASA satellites confirm fire at Djankoi airfield

NASA satellites detected a fire at the Dzhankoy military airfield in occupied Crimea on the night of May 17, probably caused by a ballistic missile strike.

War • April 17, 11:48 AM • 21318 views

Military airfield in Dzhankoy was attacked by ballistic missiles - rosUnion

A military airfield in occupied Dzhankoy, where a Russian helicopter regiment was stationed, was shelled with ballistic missiles.

War • April 17, 11:11 AM • 20761 views

In Crimea, after the night explosions, traffic on the highway in the Dzhankoya district was partially blocked

Traffic on the highway near Dzhankoy in Crimea is partially blocked from the city to the village of Peremozhne due to reports of explosions and a fire at a military airfield.

War • April 17, 07:10 AM • 29066 views

Explosions and fire break out near military airfield in Dzhankoy

Explosions and fire occurred near the military airfield in the occupied city of Dzhankoy, Crimea.

War • April 17, 01:30 AM • 26185 views

Ukrainian military strike at Russian command post in occupied Crimea - source

UNN sources report that the Ukrainian military struck a command post in the occupied Crimea, where high-ranking Russian officers were stationed.

War • April 15, 02:05 PM • 19332 views

Explosions in occupied Dzhankoy, Crimean bridge closed again

Explosions occurred in occupied Dzhankoy, Crimea, and traffic on the Crimean bridge was blocked twice.

War • April 15, 12:58 PM • 112044 views