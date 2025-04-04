In Dzhankoy, Simferopol and Chervonogvardeisky districts of Crimea, local residents reported numerous explosions.
A missile threat has been announced in the occupied Crimea, and air defense is reported to be operating. The Kerch Bridge is covered with a smoke screen, explosions are heard near Dzhankoy, and a NATO reconnaissance aircraft is spotted over Romania.
In Crimea, explosions were heard near Dzhankoy after the threat of a “ballistic missile strike” was announced. Eyewitnesses report 4-5 powerful explosions and smoke near the villages of Azovskoye and Peremozhnoye, where a military airfield is located.
Ammunition depots are burning in the Tver region and Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation after drone attacks. Evacuation was announced in the Tikhoretsky district, and explosions were heard in the occupied Crimea.
The Supreme Court of the occupied Crimea upheld the decision to extend the arrest of Crimean Tatar activists. The lawyer considers the prosecution illegal, as the organization Hizb ut-Tahrir is not recognized as a terrorist organization.
A new fire has been recorded at Russian air defense positions in occupied Dzhankoy, Crimea, possibly related to the S-500 surface-to-air missile system.
The ATES agent detected three radar stations (Protyvnik-GE, Nebo-U, and P-18) and the location of Russian military, including FSB officers, in the occupied city of Dzhankoy.
The ATES guerrillas released information about a key engineering facility of the Russian Black Sea Fleet located near Bakhchisarai, which is actively using electronic warfare to suppress communications.
New Russian military units, including FSB officers, arrived in occupied Dzhankoy to strengthen security and protection of military facilities due to the significant losses suffered by Russian troops in the Kherson sector.
The Security Service of Ukraine served three traitors who voluntarily joined the Russian occupation groups and participated in the assaults on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Robotyn a notice of suspicion.
As a result of the Ukrainian attacks, about 40 Russian aircraft were dispersed to airfields far from the front line, increasing flight times and fuel costs for Russia.
Satellite imagery shows that Russian air defense equipment, likely S-300/S-400 systems, was destroyed on April 30 during a night attack on a Russian military airfield in Dzhankoy.
In March, the United States secretly provided Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles as part of a $300 million military aid package, which were allegedly used by Ukraine to strike a Russian airfield in Crimea on April 17.
In 24 hours, Ukrainians bought military bonds, raising more than UAH 30 million for the budget. Bonds were most popular in Yalta, Nova Kakhovka and Simferopol.
Satellite images show damage to an ammunition depot, air defense systems, radars and other facilities at a Russian airfield in occupied Dzhankoy after a missile strike by Ukrainian forces.
Two large vessels, probably bulk carriers 150 and 125 meters long, were spotted off the coast of occupied Sevastopol, according to satellite imagery by the Crimean Wind monitoring group.
The Ukrainian military struck at Russian military facilities in the occupied Crimea, destroying 4 S-400 launchers, an air defense control center, 3 radar stations and surveillance equipment, causing significant losses to Russian combat capabilities.
On April 17, during an attack on a military airfield in Dzhankoy in occupied Crimea, Ukraine destroyed 4 S-400 air defense missile systems, 3 radar stations, an air defense control center, and a Fundament-M airspace surveillance device.
Russia reports a nighttime drone attack on the Kamenskiy chemical plant in the Rostov region, as a result of which the debris from one of the downed drones damaged the plant and injured an employee.
As a result of a strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on a military airfield in occupied Dzhankoy in Crimea, enemy missile and air defense launchers, radar systems and aircraft were destroyed.
President Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian military for the successful operation to destroy Russian equipment and military infrastructure at the Dzhankoy airfield in occupied Crimea.
NASA satellites detected a fire at the Dzhankoy military airfield in occupied Crimea on the night of May 17, probably caused by a ballistic missile strike.
UNN sources report that the Ukrainian military struck a command post in the occupied Crimea, where high-ranking Russian officers were stationed.
Explosions occurred in occupied Dzhankoy, Crimea, and traffic on the Crimean bridge was blocked twice.