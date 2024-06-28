New fire recognized at Russian air defense positions in occupied Dzhankoy

At the airfield in Dzhankoy, in occupied Crimea today there was a fire. This is reported by the monitoring group "Crimean wind" with reference to satellite imagery data, reports UNN.

Details

A new fire was identified today on the territory of the airfield in Dzhankoy, where the S-400 was destroyed earlier. It is possible that this is a S-500 SAM system, the Crimean Wind monitoring group wrote, citing satellite imagery data.

The destruction of Russia's newest S-500 SAM system, as well as the radars of this complex, has not been officially confirmed at this time.

At the same time, on June 15, the head of the GUR, Kirill Budanov, said that the Russian Armed Forces had deployed S-500 Prometheus SAMs in occupied Crimea.

