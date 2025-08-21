General Staff reported a special operation in the Dzhankoy area: the occupiers' logistics in Crimea were disrupted

$41.380.02
48.170.16
ukenru
07:38 AM • 8630 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
06:16 AM • 19312 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
05:30 AM • 26613 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 54484 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 143353 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 66772 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 117553 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 303771 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 93197 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 86600 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Foiled enemy plans": Ukrainian soldiers showed devastating strikes on the occupiers in the Kramatorsk direction
Kremlin rejects bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelensky, proposing "Istanbul format" - ISW
Ukraine under massive night attack: explosions in Kyiv, Lviv, and Lutsk
Strike on Mukachevo: at least 12 injured, locals asked to stay home
Russian missile attack on an enterprise in Zakarpattia: warehouses destroyed - RMA
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 143367 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 117561 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiations
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 276324 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
J. D. Vance
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Crimea
Volyn Oblast
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Cruise missile
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Hryvnia
Shahed-136

General Staff reported a special operation in the Dzhankoy area: the occupiers' logistics in Crimea were disrupted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the night of August 21 struck a Russian rolling stock with fuel and lubricants near the Dzhankoy railway station. This complicated the supply of the southern grouping of Russian troops.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed a special operation in the Dzhankoy area and the disruption of the invaders' logistics in temporarily occupied Crimea, writes UNN.

Special operation: logistics of the occupiers in temporarily occupied Crimea disrupted. The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out special actions near the Dzhankoy railway station. The operation took place on the night of August 21. Special forces hit the Russians' rolling stock with fuel and lubricants. As a result of special actions, the supply of the southern grouping of Russian troops was complicated.

- reported the General Staff.

Ukrainian drones paralyzed enemy logistics in an important direction21.08.25, 11:14 • 2678 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Crimea
Dzhankoi