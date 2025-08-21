General Staff reported a special operation in the Dzhankoy area: the occupiers' logistics in Crimea were disrupted

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed a special operation in the Dzhankoy area and the disruption of the invaders' logistics in temporarily occupied Crimea, writes UNN.

Special operation: logistics of the occupiers in temporarily occupied Crimea disrupted. The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out special actions near the Dzhankoy railway station. The operation took place on the night of August 21. Special forces hit the Russians' rolling stock with fuel and lubricants. As a result of special actions, the supply of the southern grouping of Russian troops was complicated. - reported the General Staff.

