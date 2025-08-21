Ukrainian drones paralyzed enemy logistics in an important direction

$41.380.02
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
06:16 AM • 13484 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
05:30 AM • 21768 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 49473 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 134373 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 64719 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 111545 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 281107 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiations
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 86577 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 80000 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
"Foiled enemy plans": Ukrainian soldiers showed devastating strikes on the occupiers in the Kramatorsk direction
Kremlin rejects bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelensky, proposing "Istanbul format" - ISW
Ukraine under massive night attack: explosions in Kyiv, Lviv, and Lutsk
Strike on Mukachevo: at least 12 injured, locals asked to stay home
Russian missile attack on an enterprise in Zakarpattia: warehouses destroyed - RMA
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 134337 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 111524 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiations
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 259732 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Andriy Yermak
Andriy Sadovyi
Ukraine
United States
Mukachevo
Lutsk
Europe
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show
Cruise missile
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Oil
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Ukrainian drones paralyzed enemy logistics in an important direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

Operators of the 427th Separate "Rarog" Regiment of the UAV Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed enemy personnel and vehicles. This led to the disruption of the occupiers' logistical chains.

Ukrainian drones paralyzed enemy logistics in an important direction

Enemy personnel and vehicles were hit during an operation by the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the results of the work of operators of the 427th separate "Rarog" regiment.

Operators of the UBS group paralyzed the enemy's logistics: burned vehicles, destroyed personnel, and severed the occupiers' logistics chains.

- the post says

Recall

The Unmanned Systems Forces hit the Moscow region's "Research Institute of Applied Chemistry", which produces warheads for "Shaheds". This enterprise also develops incendiary mixtures for thermobaric charges TOS-1 "Buratino" and TOS-1A "Solntsepyok".

Drone Systems Forces hit over 650 occupier targets in a day23.07.25, 20:54 • 4695 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle