Enemy personnel and vehicles were hit during an operation by the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the results of the work of operators of the 427th separate "Rarog" regiment.

Operators of the UBS group paralyzed the enemy's logistics: burned vehicles, destroyed personnel, and severed the occupiers' logistics chains. - the post says

Recall

The Unmanned Systems Forces hit the Moscow region's "Research Institute of Applied Chemistry", which produces warheads for "Shaheds". This enterprise also develops incendiary mixtures for thermobaric charges TOS-1 "Buratino" and TOS-1A "Solntsepyok".

Drone Systems Forces hit over 650 occupier targets in a day