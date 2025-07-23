Drone Systems Forces hit over 650 occupier targets in a day

During July 22-23, fighters of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) group hit 657 enemy targets. This was reported by the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, writes UNN.

Details

Among the hit Russian targets:

165 personnel units, of which 109 were eliminated;

34 units of automotive equipment and 18 motorcycles;

17 artillery systems and 2 armored vehicles.

In addition, 22 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (of the "copter" and "wing" type) were destroyed, and 8 UAV operator launch points were hit.

In total, 17,596 targets were destroyed/hit in July, of which 3,741 were enemy personnel.

Recall

Since the beginning of the day, 72 combat engagements have taken place at the front, 26 of them in the Pokrovsk direction. Ukrainian soldiers repelled attacks in the Northern Slobozhansky, Kursk, Southern Slobozhansky, Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversk, Toretsk, Novopavlivka, and Prydniprovsky directions.