Explosions occurred in occupied Crimea near Dzhankoy: smoke columns were seen near the airfield

In the Russian-occupied Crimea, explosions were heard near Dzhankoy. A few minutes earlier, the peninsula announced the threat of a “ballistic missile attack”. This is reported by the Telegram channel “Crimean Wind”, UNN reports.

Details

And in the area of Dzhankoy, it seems that something did hit somewhere, 4-5 powerful explosions were heard, without traces in the sky. Subscribers from Dzhankoy district report that smoke is rising near the village of Azovske - the post reads.

In addition, there is information about smoke in the direction of the village of Peremozhne. It is noted that between Dzhankoy and Peremozhne there is a military airfield with helicopters, airplanes and S-300/S-400 air defense systems.

It should also be noted that at about 15:20, a missile alert was announced in the occupied Crimea, which blocked traffic on the Crimean bridge.

The Russians have already canceled the alert and claim that all air targets have been eliminated by their air defense forces.

