After drone attack on ammunition depots in two regions of Russia fires and detonations are reported, explosions are also heard in Crimea

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 104040 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 109759 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 177422 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143177 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146339 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140200 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187286 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112176 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177270 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104802 views

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 79862 views
The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

February 28, 07:11 PM • 38532 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 86841 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 56509 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 47801 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 177414 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 187280 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 177265 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 204515 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 193295 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144756 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144458 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148961 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140217 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156920 views
After drone attack on ammunition depots in two regions of Russia fires and detonations are reported, explosions are also heard in Crimea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19305 views

Ammunition depots are burning in the Tver region and Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation after drone attacks. Evacuation was announced in the Tikhoretsky district, and explosions were heard in the occupied Crimea.

In the Russian Federation, ammunition depots in the Tver region and Krasnodar Territory are burning after drone attacks, and evacuations were announced in the area of the explosions. Explosions were also heard in the temporarily occupied Crimea at night. This was reported by the media and telegram channels, UNN writes.

Details

According to the telegram channel ASTRA, there was another UAV attack in the Tver region of Russia, residents of Toropets and nearby settlements heard some explosions at night. A fire is seen in the Tver region after a UAV attack, footage taken by residents of Toropets. According to ASTRA, the 23rd arsenal of the GRAU was attacked by drones in the village of Oktyabrskoye in the Tver region.

The government of the Tver region reported overnight: "According to Governor Igor Ruden, the Russian Defense Ministry has shot down a UAV in the southwest of the Tver region. Emergency services specialists are working on the spot together with representatives of the territory's administration.

A fire on the territory of almost the entire 23rd arsenal of the GRAU in the Tver region was detected by NASA satellites after a drone attack.

There was also a fire and detonation in Tikhoretsk in the Krasnodar region of Russia after the UAV attack. According to ASTRA , an ammunition depot was attacked in the village of Kamenny in the Tikhoretsky district of the Krasnodar region, as reported by local residents. According to ASTRA's analysis, there are two military units in the village: military unit 57229-41 (locals call it "white sheds") and military unit 01704.

The mayor confirmed the drone attack. The governor of the Krasnodar region said that two drones were allegedly suppressed by air defense and electronic warfare forces in the area at night. "The falling wreckage of one of them started a fire that spread to explosives. Detonation began. For safety reasons, we are currently temporarily evacuating the residents of the village near the fire site to the nearest settlements. A temporary accommodation center has been set up in Tikhoretskoye. Fire crews and special services are working at the scene. According to preliminary information, there were no injuries among the residents of the area as a result of the accident.

Local residents report hearing detonations and seeing black smoke in Tychoretske, which is located 10 kilometers from the attacked ammunition depot.

The moment of the detonation at the ammunition depot in the village of Kamenny in the Tikhoretsky district of the Krasnodar region was caught on video.

At the attacked warehouse in the Krasnodar region of Russia, ammunition was stored in the open air, satellite images show. This was brought to the attention of observers. It is assumed that this is how the ammunition was prepared for shipment - trucks are also visible in the footage, ASTRA points out.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims to have downed 101 UAVs overnight. Of these, 53 were in the Bryansk region, 18 in the Krasnodar region, 5 over the territory of the Kaluga region, three UAVs over the territories of the Tver and Belgorod regions, and 1 drone over the territories of the Smolensk and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation. As well as 1 over the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea, and 16 over the Sea of Azov.

At night, sounds of explosions were heard in Crimea, according to local telegram channels. The Krymskiy Vetr Telegram channel, citing local residents, reported that loud sounds were heard in the Sevastopol area, as well as in the Dzhankoy district. The air raid alarm was reportedly sounded in the military units of the Russian army in Sevastopol.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
sea-of-azovSea of Azov
nasaNASA
krymCrimea
sevastopolSevastopol
dzhankoiJankoi

Contact us about advertising