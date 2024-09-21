After drone attack on ammunition depots in two regions of Russia fires and detonations are reported, explosions are also heard in Crimea

In the Russian Federation, ammunition depots in the Tver region and Krasnodar Territory are burning after drone attacks, and evacuations were announced in the area of the explosions. Explosions were also heard in the temporarily occupied Crimea at night. This was reported by the media and telegram channels, UNN writes.

Details

According to the telegram channel ASTRA, there was another UAV attack in the Tver region of Russia, residents of Toropets and nearby settlements heard some explosions at night. A fire is seen in the Tver region after a UAV attack, footage taken by residents of Toropets. According to ASTRA, the 23rd arsenal of the GRAU was attacked by drones in the village of Oktyabrskoye in the Tver region.

The government of the Tver region reported overnight: "According to Governor Igor Ruden, the Russian Defense Ministry has shot down a UAV in the southwest of the Tver region. Emergency services specialists are working on the spot together with representatives of the territory's administration.

A fire on the territory of almost the entire 23rd arsenal of the GRAU in the Tver region was detected by NASA satellites after a drone attack.

There was also a fire and detonation in Tikhoretsk in the Krasnodar region of Russia after the UAV attack. According to ASTRA , an ammunition depot was attacked in the village of Kamenny in the Tikhoretsky district of the Krasnodar region, as reported by local residents. According to ASTRA's analysis, there are two military units in the village: military unit 57229-41 (locals call it "white sheds") and military unit 01704.

The mayor confirmed the drone attack. The governor of the Krasnodar region said that two drones were allegedly suppressed by air defense and electronic warfare forces in the area at night. "The falling wreckage of one of them started a fire that spread to explosives. Detonation began. For safety reasons, we are currently temporarily evacuating the residents of the village near the fire site to the nearest settlements. A temporary accommodation center has been set up in Tikhoretskoye. Fire crews and special services are working at the scene. According to preliminary information, there were no injuries among the residents of the area as a result of the accident.

Local residents report hearing detonations and seeing black smoke in Tychoretske, which is located 10 kilometers from the attacked ammunition depot.

The moment of the detonation at the ammunition depot in the village of Kamenny in the Tikhoretsky district of the Krasnodar region was caught on video.

At the attacked warehouse in the Krasnodar region of Russia, ammunition was stored in the open air, satellite images show. This was brought to the attention of observers. It is assumed that this is how the ammunition was prepared for shipment - trucks are also visible in the footage, ASTRA points out.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims to have downed 101 UAVs overnight. Of these, 53 were in the Bryansk region, 18 in the Krasnodar region, 5 over the territory of the Kaluga region, three UAVs over the territories of the Tver and Belgorod regions, and 1 drone over the territories of the Smolensk and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation. As well as 1 over the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea, and 16 over the Sea of Azov.

At night, sounds of explosions were heard in Crimea, according to local telegram channels. The Krymskiy Vetr Telegram channel, citing local residents, reported that loud sounds were heard in the Sevastopol area, as well as in the Dzhankoy district. The air raid alarm was reportedly sounded in the military units of the Russian army in Sevastopol.