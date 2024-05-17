Guerrillas discovered a key engineering facility of the Russian Black Sea Fleet: what is known

ATES agents have released data on the work of the Russian Black Sea Fleet engineers in the Bakhchisaray district, UNN reports citing a report from the guerrilla movement.

"Above the Old Town, on the Suvlu-Kaya plateau, is the key engineering storehouse of the Black Sea Fleet. The military unit 63876 is the 758th Logistics Center (758th LTC), with an address at 3 Lisova Street, and an additional unit at 1 Lisova Street. Although the addresses are different, it is actually one large warehouse complex," the statement said.

The guerrillas recorded the active use of electronic warfare to suppress communications in the area, indicating the importance of this facility for enemy operations.

ATES continues to closely monitor the enemy's activities to ensure effective resistance.