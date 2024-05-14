Ukrainian guerrillas reported that new military units, including FSB officers, have arrived in Dzhankoy to protect military facilities. This was reported by the ATES guerrilla movement, UNN reports .

This strengthening of security measures is associated with the redeployment of line soldiers from security tasks to the front line, especially in the Kherson sector, where the enemy suffers significant losses.

This measure indicates a critical situation at the front for the Russian Armed Forces and attempts to compensate for losses by increasing the number of combat-ready units that were in the "rear. - the statement said.

The military-patriotic movement "Atesh" revealed the ongoing arrival of Russian military equipment and personnel at the station in occupied Dzhankoy. Mass transportation of the wounded from the TOT of Kherson region by the occupiers was recorded.