Satellite images of the aftermath of the strikes on the Russian military airfield in Dzhankoy were shown online

During the night attack on April 30 on the territory of the occupiers' airfield in Dzhankoy, Russian air defense equipment was destroyed, as evidenced by the relevant satellite images. This is reported by "Krym. Realii", writes UNN.

The Planet Labs satellite recorded damage to military equipment at the airfield, most likely a Russian S-300/S-400 air defense system consisting of launchers and radars, - the statement said.

Details

Judging by satellite photos, one of the S-300/S-400 systems was hit, while the others were redeployed from the area.

According to the aviation expert, the report notes that this airfield in Dzhankoy is one of the largest bases for Russian helicopters. It is also used as a military transportation hub for the movement of equipment, ammunition and personnel of the occupiers.

Recall

On April 30, at night, loud explosions were heard in five districts of occupied Crimea, a combined attack using drones and missiles was reported.