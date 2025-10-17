General Staff confirms damage to a number of important occupation facilities in Crimea: details

The General Staff confirmed that Ukrainian forces launched new precise strikes on Russian military targets and fuel and energy infrastructure facilities in occupied Crimea, UNN reports.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces launched new precise strikes on Russian military targets and fuel and energy infrastructure facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea. Thus, on the night of October 17, units of the Defense Forces attacked an oil depot in the village of Hvardiiske. A fire broke out at the enterprise. A hit on the RVS-2000 tank was recorded. - the message says.

Also, according to the General Staff, a successful strike was carried out on the "federal state-owned institution "Combine "Hvardiiske" of Rosrezerv, located in the village of Karierne, Saky district.

Among other things, a fuel and lubricants warehouse of Russian troops in Dzhankoi, as well as the Nebo-U radar station in Yevpatoria, were hit.

The results of the missions are being clarified.

SOF confirmed the damage to the oil depot and the FDGU of the "Gvardiysky" combine in Crimea

On the night of October 17, the SSO of Ukraine launched drone strikes on enemy targets in Crimea. As a result of the operation, an oil depot in Hvardiiske and the Hvardiiske combine in Karierne, Saky district, were damaged.