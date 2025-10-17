General Staff confirms damage to a number of important occupation facilities in Crimea: details

$41.640.12
48.520.01
ukenru
02:20 PM • 5166 views
The relevant committee recommended the draft Budget-2026 for the first reading: consideration is expected on October 21-22
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 11543 views
VR Committee on National Security assessed the level of mobilization in UkraineVideo
12:25 PM • 5904 views
Trump almost walked out of a meeting in Alaska when Putin started his "historical" rants and refused peace – FT
Exclusive
11:59 AM • 13131 views
Olena Sosedka: We learned through practice, and they learned on TikTok. Why do children know more about money than we did at their age?
11:57 AM • 12493 views
Hungary must execute ICC arrest warrant for Putin - German Foreign Ministry
11:03 AM • 14439 views
Active cyclone to bring rains and cold snap to Ukraine: weather forecast until the end of the week
Exclusive
October 17, 08:14 AM • 20592 views
What is Ukraine counting on?: a member of the national security committee on the possibility of providing Tomahawk amid Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 47435 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
October 17, 05:53 AM • 28717 views
The enemy lost 29,000 servicemen in September: Syrskyi on the disruption of the Russian spring-summer offensive campaign
October 16, 09:15 PM • 59265 views
"We need them too": Trump made a statement regarding the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
2.2m/s
65%
755mm
Popular news
Long stays in positions and problems with payments: military ombudswoman named the topics of the most frequent complaintsOctober 17, 07:12 AM • 13518 views
Emergency power outages hit Kyiv and 12 regions - UkrenergoOctober 17, 07:12 AM • 8946 views
Near Odesa, a truck driver hit two soldiers near a checkpoint: they could not be savedOctober 17, 07:36 AM • 7432 views
Enemy attacked energy infrastructure in four regions - Ministry of EnergyOctober 17, 07:42 AM • 27814 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"Video10:57 AM • 12883 views
Publications
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 47434 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 74194 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 102817 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 70303 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 94312 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Karoline Leavitt
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Slovakia
Germany
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"Video10:57 AM • 12936 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 51254 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 99456 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 75968 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 77128 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
Series
Financial Times

General Staff confirms damage to a number of important occupation facilities in Crimea: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 412 views

The Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked an oil depot in Hvardiiske, the Hvardiiske plant in Karierne, a fuel and lubricants warehouse in Dzhankoi, and the Nebo-U radar station in Yevpatoria. A fire broke out at the enterprise, and a hit on an RVS-2000 tank was recorded.

General Staff confirms damage to a number of important occupation facilities in Crimea: details

The General Staff confirmed that Ukrainian forces launched new precise strikes on Russian military targets and fuel and energy infrastructure facilities in occupied Crimea, UNN reports.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces launched new precise strikes on Russian military targets and fuel and energy infrastructure facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea. Thus, on the night of October 17, units of the Defense Forces attacked an oil depot in the village of Hvardiiske. A fire broke out at the enterprise. A hit on the RVS-2000 tank was recorded.

- the message says.

Let's add

Also, according to the General Staff, a successful strike was carried out on the "federal state-owned institution "Combine "Hvardiiske" of Rosrezerv, located in the village of Karierne, Saky district.

Among other things, a fuel and lubricants warehouse of Russian troops in Dzhankoi, as well as the Nebo-U radar station in Yevpatoria, were hit.

The results of the missions are being clarified.

SOF confirmed the damage to the oil depot and the FDGU of the "Gvardiysky" combine in Crimea17.10.25, 17:57 • 806 views

Recall

On the night of October 17, the SSO of Ukraine launched drone strikes on enemy targets in Crimea. As a result of the operation, an oil depot in Hvardiiske and the Hvardiiske combine in Karierne, Saky district, were damaged.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Yevpatoria
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Crimea
Dzhankoi