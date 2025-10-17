SOF confirmed the damage to the oil depot and the FDGU of the "Gvardiysky" combine in Crimea

On the night of October 17, units of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine launched drone strikes on enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the SSO press service reports, according to UNN.

Details

The agency noted that as a result of the operation, a fuel depot in the settlement of Hvardiiske and the FDKU "Hvardiyskyi" plant in Karierne, Saky district, were damaged. The operation was deemed successful.

The Special Operations Forces continue to carry out asymmetric actions aimed at deterring and stopping the enemy's offensive attempts in the temporarily occupied territories.

In occupied Crimea, a drone attack was reported: explosions were heard in various districts, and an oil depot is burning in Hvardiiske