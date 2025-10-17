In occupied Crimea, a drone attack was reported: explosions were heard in various districts, and an oil depot is burning in Hvardiiske.

In temporarily occupied Crimea, a drone attack was reported, explosions were heard in various districts, and an oil depot in Hvardiiske is on fire, according to the Telegram channel "Krymskyi viter", writes UNN.

The village of Hvardiiske is being attacked by UAVs, an oil depot is on fire, subscribers report. Shooting and explosions began around 02:40. Also, preliminarily, there was a hit on an ammunition depot. - reported the Telegram channel.



As indicated, the burning oil depot in Hvardiiske is visible from the suburbs of Simferopol. "The glow is visible for many kilometers," the report says.

Later, as noted, the oil depot in Hvardiiske flared up "brighter", and there was more smoke.

The burning oil depot in Hvardiiske, as reported, is also visible from the Bilohirsk district.

Also, according to the report, two powerful explosions were heard in Simferopol and the Simferopol district. "The exact time is 06:23. At 06:28 - two more explosions," the report says.

"From Simferopol, two columns of smoke are visible. One is from the burning oil depot in Hvardiiske, the second from Simferopol airport or the airfield in Hvardiiske (they are almost on the same line)," notes the Telegram channel.

"In Saky and Novofedorivka, where the airfield is located, explosions were also heard at night," the report says.

In public groups, as indicated, it is reported that "classes in schools in Yevpatoria have been canceled. Parents are being told in school chats not to bring children to school today, classes are canceled. There is no electricity or water supply in the city."

It is reported that on Monday, the Saky TPP was hit, and after that, emergency power outages became more frequent in the Saky district.

General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier