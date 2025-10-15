$41.750.14
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and prevention
07:08 AM • 9446 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
06:15 AM • 7564 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
05:48 AM • 12454 views
86 out of 113 drones neutralized over Ukraine during Russia's night attack
October 14, 11:34 PM • 14257 views
Government urges communities not to rush heating season, conserve resources - Kuleba
October 14, 07:16 PM • 30862 views
Zelenskyy to ask for Tomahawk missile supplies to Ukraine at Washington meeting - Trump
Exclusive
October 14, 03:21 PM • 60595 views
Divorce via "Diia": The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how it will happen and who it is intended for
October 14, 03:17 PM • 52920 views
US expects important announcement on arms supplies to Ukraine tomorrow - Whitaker
October 14, 03:00 PM • 47342 views
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
October 14, 01:31 PM • 82774 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Tags
Authors
Popular news
CPD: alleged Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung article about "civil war" in Ukraine is fake
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hair
Scammers offer "easy money" on social media: how to protect yourself
Brutal clashes in Gaza: Hamas publicly executes eight people - CNN
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the show
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and prevention
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 5160 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the show
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
Exclusive
October 14, 12:47 PM • 64764 views
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hair
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumors
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal events
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tour
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choice
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7574 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed a repeated strike on the oil terminal in Feodosia, damaging 16 fuel tanks. A radar station in Krasna Polyana, a drone control point in Oleshky, and an ammunition depot in the Makiivka area were also hit.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to important objects of the Russian occupiers - repeated damage to the oil terminal in Feodosia in temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as damage to a radar station in Crimea, a drone control point in Oleshky in the temporarily occupied Kherson region, and an ammunition depot in the Makiivka area in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, writes UNN.

Details

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to strike at military targets and other important objects of the Russian Federation, weakening the offensive and military-economic potential of the aggressor country," the report says.

According to updated data, repeated damage to the "Morskoy neftyanoy terminal" enterprise in temporarily occupied Feodosia, TOT AR Crimea, was confirmed on the night of October 13, 2025. 16 fuel tanks that survived the previous attack were damaged. A large-scale fire continues on the territory of the enterprise

- reported the General Staff.

The oil terminal in Feodosia, as indicated, is an important logistical link in the supply of fuel and lubricants to Russian troops. The total volume of oil products that could be stored in the tanks is about 193 thousand cubic meters.

In addition, on the night of October 14, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the P-18 radar station in Krasna Polyana (TOT AR Crimea), a UAV control point in Oleshky (TOT Kherson region), and an ammunition depot in the Makiivka area (TOT Donetsk region)

- noted the General Staff.

"The implementation of measures aimed at stopping the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine continues. To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Makiivka
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleshky
Feodosia
Kherson Oblast
Crimea
Ukraine