General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to important objects of the Russian occupiers - repeated damage to the oil terminal in Feodosia in temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as damage to a radar station in Crimea, a drone control point in Oleshky in the temporarily occupied Kherson region, and an ammunition depot in the Makiivka area in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, writes UNN.

Details

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to strike at military targets and other important objects of the Russian Federation, weakening the offensive and military-economic potential of the aggressor country," the report says.

According to updated data, repeated damage to the "Morskoy neftyanoy terminal" enterprise in temporarily occupied Feodosia, TOT AR Crimea, was confirmed on the night of October 13, 2025. 16 fuel tanks that survived the previous attack were damaged. A large-scale fire continues on the territory of the enterprise - reported the General Staff.

The oil terminal in Feodosia, as indicated, is an important logistical link in the supply of fuel and lubricants to Russian troops. The total volume of oil products that could be stored in the tanks is about 193 thousand cubic meters.

In addition, on the night of October 14, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the P-18 radar station in Krasna Polyana (TOT AR Crimea), a UAV control point in Oleshky (TOT Kherson region), and an ammunition depot in the Makiivka area (TOT Donetsk region) - noted the General Staff.

"The implementation of measures aimed at stopping the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine continues. To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

