Drones attacked an oil depot in Feodosia and the Saki airfield in Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 404 views

On the night of October 6, drones attacked occupied Crimea. Hits were recorded at an oil depot in Feodosia, as well as explosions at the Saki airfield.

Drones attacked an oil depot in Feodosia and the Saki airfield in Crimea

On the night of Monday, October 6, drones attacked temporarily occupied Crimea. This was reported by UNN with reference to "Crimean Wind".

Details

It is noted that a fuel depot in Feodosia was hit.

Another fuel tank exploded at the Feodosia oil terminal. ... The glow of the fire at the oil depot in Feodosia is visible from a distance of more than 30 kilometers. ... This fire at the oil terminal in Feodosia will not be extinguished quickly.

- the message says.

In addition, it is indicated that the "Saki" airfield in Novofedorivka was also under attack. Explosions thundered there starting from 00:23, and soon it became known about the air defense system working on drones.

Recall

Due to a shortage of fuel in occupied Crimea, public transport routes are being reduced. The deficit reaches 56% of the need, and fuel is issued with limits.

