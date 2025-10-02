Ukraine could launch an air attack or amphibious landing on Crimea this year - Sky News military analyst

Ukraine may launch an air attack or a naval landing on temporarily occupied Crimea to unbalance the Russians. This opinion was expressed by military analyst Sky News Michael Clarke, reports UNN.

Details

Clarke commented on what else can be expected from Ukraine regarding attacks before winter.

Military analyst Clarke noted that by the end of the month the weather will become cold, rainy and muddy, but, in his opinion, the Ukrainians may still have some plans.

Ukrainians love to surprise. They know that this affects not only the Russians on the front line, but also the West's perception of how things are in Ukraine. - Clarke expressed his opinion.

He added that Ukraine recently attacked a number of radar stations and air defense facilities, particularly in Crimea.

You can create a gap in the air defense curtain, and then you want to insert something into that gap to get something even more valuable. - Clarke noted.

According to him, this could be "some large-scale attack on Crimea," for example, an air attack or a naval landing, to knock the Russians off balance somewhere.

The military analyst noted that given what the Ukrainians now have in terms of deep strikes, even a strike on the Kerch Bridge, which connects Crimea with Russia, cannot be ruled out.

Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means

Addition

In September, Ukrainian intelligence officers attacked two strategic Russian air defense facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea.