05:53 AM
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
05:30 AM
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
03:16 AM
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
October 1, 11:57 PM
Defense Forces cut through the "Dobropillia salient" and advanced up to 1400 m - SyrskyiPhoto
October 1, 05:21 PM
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 02:16 PM
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
October 1, 10:38 AM
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
October 1, 09:34 AM
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in OdesaPhoto
Ukraine could launch an air attack or amphibious landing on Crimea this year - Sky News military analyst

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1052 views

Sky News military analyst Michael Clarke believes that Ukraine could launch a large-scale attack on Crimea before winter. This could be an air attack or an amphibious landing to throw the Russians off balance.

Ukraine may launch an air attack or a naval landing on temporarily occupied Crimea to unbalance the Russians. This opinion was expressed by military analyst Sky News Michael Clarke, reports UNN.

Details

Clarke commented on what else can be expected from Ukraine regarding attacks before winter.

Military analyst Clarke noted that by the end of the month the weather will become cold, rainy and muddy, but, in his opinion, the Ukrainians may still have some plans.

Ukrainians love to surprise. They know that this affects not only the Russians on the front line, but also the West's perception of how things are in Ukraine.

- Clarke expressed his opinion.

He added that Ukraine recently attacked a number of radar stations and air defense facilities, particularly in Crimea.

You can create a gap in the air defense curtain, and then you want to insert something into that gap to get something even more valuable.

- Clarke noted.

According to him, this could be "some large-scale attack on Crimea," for example, an air attack or a naval landing, to knock the Russians off balance somewhere.

The military analyst noted that given what the Ukrainians now have in terms of deep strikes, even a strike on the Kerch Bridge, which connects Crimea with Russia, cannot be ruled out.

Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means28.08.25, 18:40 • 81757 views

Addition

In September, Ukrainian intelligence officers attacked two strategic Russian air defense facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Anna Murashko

