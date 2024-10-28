Series of nighttime explosions occurred in the occupied Crimea
In Dzhankoy, Simferopol and Chervonogvardeisky districts of Crimea, local residents reported numerous explosions.
Explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Crimea at night, according to the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, UNN reports.
Reportedly, at 4:19 a.m., 12 explosions were heard in the Dzhankoy district. The first 3, then 1 and 4 in a row at once, like air defense, then a gap and 4 more in a row as indicated by a subscriber of the telegram channel. According to another subscriber, there were four explosions in the Dzhankoy district at about 4.15, but it was the work of air defense, and in a minute there were 6 dull distant explosions. There were reports of a possible "hit" near Dzhankoy, but there is no exact information yet.
Up to 8 explosions were heard in Simferopol and Krasnogvardeisky districts, in the village of Gvardeisky and Simferopol (near the airport). Perhaps these are the sounds of Russian air defense, the telegram channel said.
According to the subscribers, 7-8 explosions were heard in Hvardiyske at about 4:19 a.m., the first explosion was very strong.
"There's an airfield there, by the way. By the way, there is an airfield not only in Hvardiyske. There is an airfield in Dzhankoy and an airfield in Simferopol," Krymskiy Veter noted.
