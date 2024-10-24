A drone attacked a Russian military facility in Crimea: what was damaged
Kyiv • UNN
In the temporarily occupied Crimea, UAVs attacked a mobile unit of the 31st Air Defense Division near the village of Olenivka. The drone explosion damaged a mobile radar station.
In the temporarily occupied Crimea, a radar station was damaged during a UAV attack on the night of October 23, Astra reports, UNN reports.
Details
On that day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the destruction of 10 drones over the annexed Crimea at night. Sources in the region's emergency services told Astra that the UAVs were trying to attack a mobile unit of the 31st Air Defense Division, located a few kilometers from the village of Olenivka.
As a result, one drone exploded and damaged a mobile radar station.
According to sources, there were no civilian casualties.
