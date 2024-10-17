British intelligence: attacks on occupied Crimea weaken russia's military potential
Kyiv • UNN
The UK Ministry of Defense analyzes the attack on the oil terminal in Feodosia. The attacks on Crimea, including air defense, airfields and logistics facilities, are gradually undermining russia's military capabilities on the peninsula.
The British Ministry of Defense has analyzed the Ukrainian attack on the oil terminal in Feodosia in the temporarily occupied Crimea. They believe that this and similar attacks weaken the military potential of the russian occupiers. UNN writes about this with reference to the page of the UK Ministry of Defense on the X network.
According to the Ministry of Defense, the oil terminal in Feodosia was previously targeted by Ukrainian drones in March 2024.
Ukrainian attacks continue to gradually undermine russian military capabilities on the Crimean peninsula
It is noted that the targets that were hit in 2024 also included air defense systems, airfields, command centers, naval facilities, logistics facilities, and the Kerch Strait crossing.
The British Ministry of Defense called the downing of its own S-70 Hunter UAV over the front line on October 5 another failure in the development of weapons. Apparently, russia lost control of the device and decided to destroy it to avoid capture by the enemy.
