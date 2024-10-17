Russian Federation suspected of planting device on plane that caused warehouse fire in Britain - Guardian
Kyiv • UNN
British counterterrorism police are investigating Russian involvement in the fire at the DHL warehouse in Birmingham. It is suspected that an incendiary device was planted in a parcel delivered by air.
Details
It is noted that the incident at the DHL Birmingham warehouse occurred on July 22. No one was injured in the fire, which was caused by an incendiary device in one of the parcels.
According to the investigation, the newspaper writes, the parcel arrived at the warehouse by air, although it is not known whether it was in a cargo or passenger plane or where it was headed.
No one has been arrested in connection with the fire in Birmingham, and the investigation is ongoing.
A similar incident also occurred in Germany at the end of July. A suspicious parcel caught fire at another DHL facility in Leipzig. Thus, law enforcement officials are trying to establish a link between these two events, the newspaper writes.
The article also states that the incident in Birmingham became known only after joint investigations by The Guardian and German TV stations WDR and NDR. This raised the question of why the authorities did not report it earlier.
According to the newspaper, British law enforcement officials suspect that the fire incident is part of a campaign conducted by Russian spies across Europe in 2024.
According to the head of British military intelligence, Ken McCallum, Russian intelligence has set itself the goal of “creating chaos on British and European streets.
At the same time, the head of British intelligence accused Russia of “dangerous actions carried out with increasing recklessness,” and also said that the collusion was counterproductive for the Kremlin, as it “led to increased operational coordination with partners across Europe and beyond,” The Guardian writes.
