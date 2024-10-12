Security measures have been tightened in several barracks in Belgium due to the threat of sabotage
Several military barracks in Belgium have been placed on high alert due to specific threats of sabotage and espionage. The security level has been raised from Alpha to Bravo, which provides for additional security measures.
It is noted that the information was confirmed by the Belgian Ministry of Defense.
On Friday, October 11, security measures were tightened in several army barracks in Belgium due to information about possible threats of sabotage and espionage.
In this regard, the security level in several military quarters was raised from the basic Alpha level to Bravo, the second of four possible levels of protection, each of which has specific measures.
The increased threat level entails additional security measures, especially for security personnel in the respective barracks, but details cannot be disclosed for security reasons.
The Belgian Ministry of Defense has not yet provided additional information on specific threats.
In July this year Belgian police detained 7 people suspected of planning a terrorist attack. They conducted 14 searches in different cities of the country, and the suspects are accused of terrorism and its financing.