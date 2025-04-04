Czesław Siekierski

Czeslaw Sekerski met with farmers at the Medyka-Szegyni checkpoint who are blocking truck traffic. The Minister stated his intention to protect the safety of Polish agricultural products.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk plans to reconstruct the government and dismiss 5 ministers, including Agriculture Minister Czeslaw Sierkerski.
Ukraine and Poland are twice as close to resolving the issue of unblocking the border by Polish farmers, Ukrainian Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solsky said.
The heads of the Polish and Ukrainian agriculture ministries met in Warsaw to discuss agricultural issues with the participation of deputy ministers and representatives of agricultural organizations from both countries, where Ukrainian Minister Solsky debunked negative myths about the Ukrainian agricultural sector and emphasized Ukraine's ability to withstand and win the war with Russia.
Poland's Agriculture Minister Czeslaw Sekerski says negotiations with Ukraine on food imports were difficult, but a deal could be reached after meetings on Wednesday and Thursday devoted to farmers' protests against Ukrainian grain imports.
Ukraine and Poland did not discuss the closure of the borders during the negotiations on the protesters and the unblocking of the checkpoints. Diplomats are currently looking for a constructive solution to unblock the border and take into account the interests of farmers on both sides.
The Ministry of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine is in constant dialog with the Ministry of Agriculture of Poland regarding the situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border.
The Polish Minister of Agriculture emphasized the need to maintain trade with Ukraine. According to him, a complete blockade of the border will lead to the fact that many Poles may lose their jobs.
The Ministers of Agriculture of Ukraine and Poland discussed solving problems at the border for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products and continuing negotiations next week.
Polish prosecutors are investigating the spillage of grain from Ukrainian trucks at the Dorohusk border crossing, which was caused by farmers during a protest.
Polish Agriculture Minister apologizes to Ukraine for Polish farmers scattering Ukrainian grain on the border to protest grain imports.
Poland's agriculture minister said that a complete blockade of certain imports from Ukraine may be necessary and will propose import limits to the European Commission.
Poland announces increased checks and inspections of goods from Ukraine at border crossings to protect domestic agriculture.
The European Commission may approve the extension of preferential trade with Ukraine until 2025, taking into account Poland's proposals to restrict imports of certain Ukrainian goods.