Czesław Siekierski

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 7728 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 15352 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 56339 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 199349 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 115041 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 378246 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 302146 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212522 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243558 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254775 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
News by theme

Polish Minister of Agriculture meets with farmers blocking truck traffic on the border with Ukraine

Czeslaw Sekerski met with farmers at the Medyka-Szegyni checkpoint who are blocking truck traffic. The Minister stated his intention to protect the safety of Polish agricultural products.

Politics • November 24, 05:55 PM • 33619 views

In Poland, 5 ministers may lose their positions in the government, including the Minister of Agriculture

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk plans to reconstruct the government and dismiss 5 ministers, including Agriculture Minister Czeslaw Sierkerski.

News of the World • April 2, 08:34 AM • 23981 views

"We are twice as close to unblocking the borders with Poland" - Solsky

Ukraine and Poland are twice as close to resolving the issue of unblocking the border by Polish farmers, Ukrainian Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solsky said.

Economy • March 28, 10:23 PM • 47165 views

Heads of agriculture ministries of Poland and Ukraine meet in Warsaw

The heads of the Polish and Ukrainian agriculture ministries met in Warsaw to discuss agricultural issues with the participation of deputy ministers and representatives of agricultural organizations from both countries, where Ukrainian Minister Solsky debunked negative myths about the Ukrainian agricultural sector and emphasized Ukraine's ability to withstand and win the war with Russia.

Economy • March 27, 08:57 PM • 29876 views

Polish minister calls grain talks with Ukraine difficult ahead of key meeting

Poland's Agriculture Minister Czeslaw Sekerski says negotiations with Ukraine on food imports were difficult, but a deal could be reached after meetings on Wednesday and Thursday devoted to farmers' protests against Ukrainian grain imports.

Economy • March 27, 02:59 PM • 24967 views

Ukraine, Poland did not discuss border closure during talks - Ukrainian Trade Representative

Ukraine and Poland did not discuss the closure of the borders during the negotiations on the protesters and the unblocking of the checkpoints. Diplomats are currently looking for a constructive solution to unblock the border and take into account the interests of farmers on both sides.

Economy • February 28, 04:44 PM • 27811 views

Ministry of Agrarian Policy: there is a constant dialogue at the ministerial level, "active interaction" on the Polish border blockade will be held in the coming days

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine is in constant dialog with the Ministry of Agriculture of Poland regarding the situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Economy • February 21, 08:49 AM • 30573 views

Will lead to loss of jobs: Polish minister warns against complete blockade of Ukraine's border

The Polish Minister of Agriculture emphasized the need to maintain trade with Ukraine. According to him, a complete blockade of the border will lead to the fact that many Poles may lose their jobs.

Politics • February 20, 05:51 PM • 28701 views

Situation at the border and export of Ukrainian products: Solsky held an online meeting with his Polish counterpart

The Ministers of Agriculture of Ukraine and Poland discussed solving problems at the border for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products and continuing negotiations next week.

Economy • February 16, 01:35 PM • 82977 views

Polish prosecutor's office opens case over incident with Ukrainian grain at the border

Polish prosecutors are investigating the spillage of grain from Ukrainian trucks at the Dorohusk border crossing, which was caused by farmers during a protest.

Politics • February 13, 11:00 AM • 27539 views

"An act of desperation": Polish minister apologizes to Ukraine for grain scattered on the border

Polish Agriculture Minister apologizes to Ukraine for Polish farmers scattering Ukrainian grain on the border to protest grain imports.

Society • February 13, 10:55 AM • 30605 views

Polish minister on imports from Ukraine: a complete blockade in certain areas is needed, we will address the EU with proposals

Poland's agriculture minister said that a complete blockade of certain imports from Ukraine may be necessary and will propose import limits to the European Commission.

Economy • February 9, 11:34 AM • 36299 views

Poland announces increased checks and inspections on the border with Ukraine

Poland announces increased checks and inspections of goods from Ukraine at border crossings to protect domestic agriculture.

Politics • February 4, 01:24 PM • 103326 views

EU wants to extend preferential trade regime with Ukraine, but with concessions for Poland - media

The European Commission may approve the extension of preferential trade with Ukraine until 2025, taking into account Poland's proposals to restrict imports of certain Ukrainian goods.

Economy • January 29, 06:16 PM • 74369 views