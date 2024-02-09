Polish minister on imports from Ukraine: a complete blockade in certain areas is needed, we will address the EU with proposals

Polish Agriculture Minister Czeslaw Sekerski said that farmers protesting against the influx of goods from Ukraine have legitimate concerns. According to him, a complete blockade will be required in some areas. Poland will address the European Commission with relevant proposals. He said this on the air of Polish Radio, writes UNN.

Farmers have legitimate concerns and demands to limit the excessive flow of goods from Ukraine, as well as from other non-European markets, into the EU, including Poland, in particular - said the Minister of Agriculture.

As he explained, Poland and other border countries "suffered the most" from the EU's decision to liberalize trade and open the EU to the inflow of goods from Ukraine without duties and quotas.

It was supposed to be a form of assistance to Ukraine. We understand the help, the Poles have given it very much and from the bottom of their hearts (...) we are in bilateral talks with Ukraine that we want to set certain quotas, volumes that we will control. If there is too much of a product, then there will be a blockade," the minister said.

According to him, the protests of Polish, French and German farmers were "very important for putting pressure on the EC"

"We held a meeting with representatives of all trade unions and farmers' organizations, as well as representatives of farmers' self-government, to make these protests as uncomplicated as possible for citizens, but at the same time to explain in a meaningful way why they are protesting. This is due to their difficult economic situation," noted Sekersky.

The Minister emphasized that in some areas, a complete blockade of imports would be required, such as in the case of grain.

It may be needed for sugar, poultry meat - we are analyzing this. We will address the EC with proposals, but we also want to establish this in our relations with Ukraine - He explained.

Recall

Polish protesters today blocked traffic from the Polish side of the border in the direction of the Medyka-Szegyni checkpoint for all categories of vehicles.