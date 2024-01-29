ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
EU wants to extend preferential trade regime with Ukraine, but with concessions for Poland - media

EU wants to extend preferential trade regime with Ukraine, but with concessions for Poland - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 74348 views

The European Commission may approve the extension of preferential trade with Ukraine until 2025, taking into account Poland's proposals to restrict imports of certain Ukrainian goods.

On Wednesday, January 31, the European Commission may approve the extension of the preferential trade regime with Ukraine until June 2025, taking into account Polish proposals. This was reported by the Polish edition RMF FM, UNN reported.

Details 

On Monday, the heads of the European Commissioners' offices reviewed a draft decision that would extend trade benefits for Ukraine.

In particular, it contains quantitative restrictions on three goods - Ukrainian sugar, poultry and eggs - which was insisted on by Polish Agriculture Minister Czeslaw Sekerski and EU Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski.

Poland secures concessions from the EU on export restrictions for Ukrainian products - media22.01.24, 18:21 • 25259 views

It is also proposed to introduce two "emergency brakes" for Ukrainian imports - a regular one and one for sudden market fluctuations in the EU. They will allow to suspend imports of Ukrainian products at the request of even one country, RMF FM writes.

Addendum

Journalists emphasize that this is not a final draft document and the text of the decision may still change. In particular, according to media reports, the Polish European Commissioner still wants to change the period for calculating quotas for three Ukrainian goods to a more favorable one for Warsaw.

Recall

The European Commission is exploring ways to allow eastern EU countries to restrict imports of Ukrainian agricultural products. This comes as the EU continues to liberalize trade with Ukraine until 2025.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
janusz-wojciechowskiJanusz Wojciechowski
czeslaw-siekierskiCzesław Siekierski
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising