EU wants to extend preferential trade regime with Ukraine, but with concessions for Poland - media

On Wednesday, January 31, the European Commission may approve the extension of the preferential trade regime with Ukraine until June 2025, taking into account Polish proposals. This was reported by the Polish edition RMF FM, UNN reported.

Details

On Monday, the heads of the European Commissioners' offices reviewed a draft decision that would extend trade benefits for Ukraine.

In particular, it contains quantitative restrictions on three goods - Ukrainian sugar, poultry and eggs - which was insisted on by Polish Agriculture Minister Czeslaw Sekerski and EU Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski.

Poland secures concessions from the EU on export restrictions for Ukrainian products - media

It is also proposed to introduce two "emergency brakes" for Ukrainian imports - a regular one and one for sudden market fluctuations in the EU. They will allow to suspend imports of Ukrainian products at the request of even one country, RMF FM writes.

Addendum

Journalists emphasize that this is not a final draft document and the text of the decision may still change. In particular, according to media reports, the Polish European Commissioner still wants to change the period for calculating quotas for three Ukrainian goods to a more favorable one for Warsaw.

Recall

The European Commission is exploring ways to allow eastern EU countries to restrict imports of Ukrainian agricultural products. This comes as the EU continues to liberalize trade with Ukraine until 2025.