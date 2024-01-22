Poland secures concessions from the EU on export restrictions for Ukrainian products - media

The new Polish government has secured a concession from the EU to restrict Ukrainian food exports. This is reported by the Financial Times, according to UNN.

The European Commission intends to propose additional safeguards for countries bordering Ukraine. According to Valdis Dombrovskis, the Commissioner for Trade, the proposal is due this week and is likely to include "country-specific safeguards" that would allow Brussels to block imports if a particular country's market is overcrowded.

We will be looking at how we can provide additional safeguards to Poland and other member states, and one way to do that is to introduce country-specific safeguard measures. We see that this regional impact of trade or exports of Ukrainian agricultural products is very unevenly distributed. It is primarily felt by neighboring countries, while it does not pose significant obstacles to the EU market as a whole - He said.

In April 2023, EU member states Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia imposed bans on imports, including grain, to protect their markets from the influx of cheaper products following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

