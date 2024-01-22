Poland secures concessions from the EU on export restrictions for Ukrainian products - media

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Poland secures concessions from the EU on export restrictions for Ukrainian products - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

According to media reports, the European Commission intends to offer additional guarantees to countries bordering Ukraine.

The new Polish government has secured a concession from the EU to restrict Ukrainian food exports. This is reported by the Financial Times, according to UNN.

The European Commission intends to propose additional safeguards for countries bordering Ukraine. According to Valdis Dombrovskis, the Commissioner for Trade, the proposal is due this week and is likely to include "country-specific safeguards" that would allow Brussels to block imports if a particular country's market is overcrowded.

We will be looking at how we can provide additional safeguards to Poland and other member states, and one way to do that is to introduce country-specific safeguard measures. We see that this regional impact of trade or exports of Ukrainian agricultural products is very unevenly distributed. It is primarily felt by neighboring countries, while it does not pose significant obstacles to the EU market as a whole

- He said.

Recall

In April 2023, EU member states Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia imposed bans on imports, including grain, to protect their markets from the influx of cheaper products following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

