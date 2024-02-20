Will lead to loss of jobs: Polish minister warns against complete blockade of Ukraine's border

Amid calls by Polish farmers for a complete blockade of the Ukrainian border, Polish Agriculture Minister Czeslaw Siekerski emphasized that Warsaw needs trade with Ukraine. This is stated in an open letter from the Polish minister, UNN reports.

Details

He emphasized that its regulation of agricultural trade with Ukraine is one of the priorities of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy

In particular, Poland managed to maintain the ban on imports of grains, rapeseed and sunflower seeds, as well as some processed products, such as wheat flour, meal, bran and cake.

At the same time, we are seeking to reach a bilateral agreement with Ukraine that would extend market protection to other sensitive products such as sugar, poultry, eggs, soft fruits, honey, apple juice, and oils - the letter says.

Sekerski also said that in 2022, Poland recorded a surplus in total trade with Ukraine of about 3.5 billion euros.

In contrast, the value of Polish agri-food exports to Ukraine in 2023 amounted to 1.033 billion euros, while the value of imports from Ukraine was 1.69 billion euros.

A complete closure of the border could lead to the suspension of Polish agricultural exports to Ukraine, which could lead to the loss of many jobs - warned the Minister of Agriculture of Poland.

Addendum

The Polish official said that in early March this year, it is planned to launch aid for corn producers and pay drought aid.

In addition, the government is currently actively seeking financial assistance for farmers. Sekersky also invited the protesters to sit down at the negotiating table to find compromise solutions together.

Recall

Ukraine is looking for other options for exporting its products to bypass the Polish border. Kyiv's options include an additional route across the Danube River.

