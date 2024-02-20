Will lead to loss of jobs: Polish minister warns against complete blockade of Ukraine's border

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 104389 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 113545 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 156149 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159515 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 256766 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175338 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166293 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148461 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229602 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113115 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 44880 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 51435 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 49454 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 25792 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 38114 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 256767 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229602 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 215360 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240942 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227486 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 104390 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 77155 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 83052 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114278 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115113 views
Actual
Will lead to loss of jobs: Polish minister warns against complete blockade of Ukraine's border

Will lead to loss of jobs: Polish minister warns against complete blockade of Ukraine's border

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28654 views

The Polish Minister of Agriculture emphasized the need to maintain trade with Ukraine. According to him, a complete blockade of the border will lead to the fact that many Poles may lose their jobs.

Amid calls by Polish farmers  for a complete blockade of the Ukrainian border, Polish Agriculture Minister Czeslaw Siekerski emphasized that Warsaw needs trade with Ukraine. This is stated in an open letter from the Polish minister, UNN reports.

Details

He emphasized that its regulation of agricultural trade with Ukraine is one of the priorities of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy

In particular, Poland managed to maintain the ban on imports of grains, rapeseed and sunflower seeds, as well as some processed products, such as wheat flour, meal, bran and cake.

At the same time, we are seeking to reach a bilateral agreement with Ukraine that would extend market protection to other sensitive products such as sugar, poultry, eggs, soft fruits, honey, apple juice, and oils

- the letter says.

The situation is already starting to spiral out of control: Poles block a bus from Ukraine, Kubrakov reacts20.02.24, 18:27 • 101090 views

Sekerski also said that in 2022, Poland recorded a surplus in total trade with Ukraine of about 3.5 billion euros.

In contrast, the value of Polish agri-food exports to Ukraine in 2023 amounted to 1.033 billion euros, while the value of imports from Ukraine was 1.69 billion euros.

A complete closure of the border could lead to the suspension of Polish agricultural exports to Ukraine, which could lead to the loss of many jobs

- warned the Minister of Agriculture of Poland.

Addendum

The Polish official said that  in early March this year, it is planned to launch aid for corn producers and pay drought aid.

In addition, the government is currently actively seeking financial assistance for farmers. Sekersky also invited the protesters to sit down at the negotiating table  to find compromise solutions together.

Recall

Ukraine is looking for other options for exporting its products to bypass the Polish border. Kyiv's options include an additional route across the Danube River.

Polish farmers protest against the blockade by scattering grain at a border checkpoint20.02.24, 12:12 • 34217 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
ministerstvo-ahrarnoi-polityky-ta-prodovolstva-ukrainaMinistry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine
czeslaw-siekierskiCzesław Siekierski
danubeDanube
warsawWarsaw
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising