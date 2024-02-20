The situation is already starting to spiral out of control: Poles block a bus from Ukraine, Kubrakov reacts

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101381 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111608 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154232 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157864 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254220 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174942 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166044 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148437 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227992 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113104 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 44246 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 26771 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 31745 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 37755 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 35099 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254220 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227992 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213828 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239470 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226080 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101381 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71787 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78320 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113661 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114524 views
Actual
The situation is already starting to spiral out of control: Poles block a bus from Ukraine, Kubrakov reacts

The situation is already starting to spiral out of control: Poles block a bus from Ukraine, Kubrakov reacts

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101092 views

Polish protesters stopped a bus at the Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne border crossing and detained one passenger, which has raised concerns among Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, who emphasizes that an immediate reaction from the Polish government is important.

At the border, Polish protesters blocked a bus from Ukraine, and one of the passengers was "detained" by unknown persons. The incident was reacted to by the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov, who noted that an immediate reaction of the Polish government is important, reports UNN.

Details

According to media reports, Polish protesters stopped a passenger bus at the Rava Ruska-Hrebenne border crossing point. One of the passengers, previously an Israeli citizen, was detained by unknown persons.

"The situation is already starting to get out of hand and beyond the bounds of civilized protest. There are women and children on the bus who cannot be held hostage to any protest. I emphasized this during a conversation with Jacek Siewera, the head of Poland's National Security Bureau. This is a dangerous picture that will be fully used by the Russians to split European unity.

Polish farmers protest against the blockade by scattering grain at a border checkpoint20.02.24, 12:12 • 34219 views

We are sure that such actions are supported by an absolute minority in Poland. I am sure that the Polish government definitely does not support such actions. Their immediate reaction is important," Kubrakov commented on the situation.

According to him, as of 5:30 p.m., passenger traffic is hampered at the Dolhobychuv-Uhryniv and Zosin-Ustyluh checkpoints.

Add

The State Border Guard Service saidthat Polish strikers have eased traffic restrictions near the border with Ukraine - they are ready to let a truck through every hour in both directions at the Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska border crossing, and 5 cars through every 30 minutes at the Zosin-Ustylug border crossing.

Polish farmers plan to extend border blockade until April20.02.24, 15:08 • 30669 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPolitics
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising