Polish farmers plan to extend border blockade until April

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 98509 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110484 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153167 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156932 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252935 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174702 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165862 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148408 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227252 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113088 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 32177 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 28904 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 35827 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 29277 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 26149 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252935 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227252 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213175 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238847 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225528 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 98535 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69782 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76277 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113422 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114294 views
Polish farmers plan to extend border blockade until April

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30669 views

Polish farmers blocking the roads near Ukrainian border checkpoints may extend their protests for another month - until April.

Polish farmers blocking roads near checkpoints with Ukraine may extend their protest  for another month - until April, Roman Kondruv, leader of the organization of farmers "Podkarpackie Deceived Village", which is blocking the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint, said , UNN reports, citing the Polish specialized publication wGospodarce.

Details

"We will intensify the protest. Today I am going to submit (an application) to extend (the protest) for the next month, it will last until April. We will do it on a rotational basis. (...) Farmers will partly work in the field, partly stand at the border," Kondruv said on RMF FM.

Farmers launched a nationwide protest on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. They are blocking roads in nearly 100 locations across Poland.

The leader of the "Podkarpackie Deceived Village" Roman Kondruv said that traffic would be suspended for 12 hours, Money.pl reports.

When asked about the reason for Tuesday's farmers' protests on the roads, Kondruv said that an agreement had been reached with them, but none of our demands had been met. According to him, the farmers feel cheated by Prime Minister Tusk's team.

He also answered the question, what will happen if the protests do not bring results.

"If our demands are not met, it will be an international problem. I heard that the Ukrainian side also wants to close the border on the other side. If we decide not to let the buses through, it will be very bad. But maybe then our government will finally look for meaningful solutions," the leader of the "Subcarpathian Deceived Village" said, as quoted by RMF24.

Due to the protest of farmers in Poland significant traffic difficulties on the roads and near checkpoints: what is happening20.02.24, 13:22 • 44772 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

