Polish farmers plan to extend border blockade until April

Polish farmers blocking roads near checkpoints with Ukraine may extend their protest for another month - until April, Roman Kondruv, leader of the organization of farmers "Podkarpackie Deceived Village", which is blocking the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint, said , UNN reports, citing the Polish specialized publication wGospodarce.

Details

"We will intensify the protest. Today I am going to submit (an application) to extend (the protest) for the next month, it will last until April. We will do it on a rotational basis. (...) Farmers will partly work in the field, partly stand at the border," Kondruv said on RMF FM.

Farmers launched a nationwide protest on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. They are blocking roads in nearly 100 locations across Poland.

The leader of the "Podkarpackie Deceived Village" Roman Kondruv said that traffic would be suspended for 12 hours, Money.pl reports.

When asked about the reason for Tuesday's farmers' protests on the roads, Kondruv said that an agreement had been reached with them, but none of our demands had been met. According to him, the farmers feel cheated by Prime Minister Tusk's team.

He also answered the question, what will happen if the protests do not bring results.

"If our demands are not met, it will be an international problem. I heard that the Ukrainian side also wants to close the border on the other side. If we decide not to let the buses through, it will be very bad. But maybe then our government will finally look for meaningful solutions," the leader of the "Subcarpathian Deceived Village" said, as quoted by RMF24.

