Large-scale fire on the territory of Bila Tserkva CHP: rescuers showed footage of the liquidation

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.
11:37 AM • 14111 views

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

09:43 AM • 35662 views

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

09:21 AM • 44754 views

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

May 21, 06:00 AM • 54634 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

May 21, 05:00 AM • 137819 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 20, 02:51 PM • 83431 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

May 20, 02:05 PM • 122159 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

May 20, 12:52 PM • 242736 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

May 20, 12:13 PM • 87342 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

May 20, 11:15 AM • 207719 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Drones attacked Russian defense industry enterprises at night: details

May 21, 06:43 AM • 57508 views

"Sort it out yourselves": NYT found out what Trump told Zelensky after the call with Putin

May 21, 07:01 AM • 88571 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

07:20 AM • 84763 views

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

08:52 AM • 45481 views

Large-scale fire on the territory of Bila Tserkva CHP: rescuers showed footage of the liquidation

11:46 AM • 19780 views
Large-scale fire on the territory of Bila Tserkva CHP: rescuers showed footage of the liquidation

Kyiv

 • 16415 views

A non-operating cooling tower caught fire on the territory of the Bila Tserkva CHP. During the extinguishing of the fire, rescuers found the bodies of two dead people, the causes of the fire are being established.

Large-scale fire on the territory of Bila Tserkva CHP: rescuers showed footage of the liquidation

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine showed footage of the extinguishing of a fire at a disused water cooling tower on the territory of the Bila Tserkva Thermal Power Plant in the Kyiv region, where two people died, reports UNN.

Rescuers extinguished a fire at a disused water cooling tower on the territory of the Bila Tserkva Thermal Power Plant with an area of 960 square meters. During the extinguishing of the fire, firefighters found 2 burned bodies

- the message says.

It is noted that the circumstances of the death of people and the causes of the fire are being established.

Addition

The spokeswoman of the State Emergency Service in the Kyiv region, Viktoriya Ruban, reported to UNN that a fire broke out in Bila Tserkva in the Kyiv region on the territory of the disused cooling tower of the Bila Tserkva Thermal Power Plant, it has been extinguished. Two people died.

A fire broke out in an infectious diseases hospital in Kryvyi Rih: a man died 20.05.25, 13:44 • 2342 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyKyiv region
