Large-scale fire on the territory of Bila Tserkva CHP: rescuers showed footage of the liquidation

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine showed footage of the extinguishing of a fire at a disused water cooling tower on the territory of the Bila Tserkva Thermal Power Plant in the Kyiv region, where two people died, reports UNN.

Rescuers extinguished a fire at a disused water cooling tower on the territory of the Bila Tserkva Thermal Power Plant with an area of 960 square meters. During the extinguishing of the fire, firefighters found 2 burned bodies - the message says.

It is noted that the circumstances of the death of people and the causes of the fire are being established.

Addition

The spokeswoman of the State Emergency Service in the Kyiv region, Viktoriya Ruban, reported to UNN that a fire broke out in Bila Tserkva in the Kyiv region on the territory of the disused cooling tower of the Bila Tserkva Thermal Power Plant, it has been extinguished. Two people died.

A fire broke out in an infectious diseases hospital in Kryvyi Rih: a man died