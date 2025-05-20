A fire broke out in an infectious diseases hospital in Kryvyi Rih: a man died
A fire broke out in a hospital in the Metalurhiynyi district of Kryvyi Rih. During the fire extinguishing, rescuers found the body of a 39-year-old man in the corridor of the diagnostic department.
During the extinguishing of a fire in one of the medical institutions of Kryvyi Rih, the body of a man was found. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
On May 20, at 06:41, the Rescue Service "101" received a message about a fire in a seven-story hospital building located in the Metallurgical district of the city of Kryvyi Rih. Upon arrival of rescuers at the scene, it was established that a ward on the second floor with an area of 30 square meters was on fire. During the extinguishing of the fire, firefighters found a dead man
According to the State Emergency Service, the fire was extinguished at 07:21.
27 rescuers and 7 units of fire and rescue equipment of the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Dnipropetrovsk region were involved in the work.
Local telegram channels report that the fire occurred in an infectious disease hospital. The body of a 39-year-old patient was found by rescuers in the corridor of the diagnostic department.
