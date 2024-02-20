Polish farmers protest against the blockade by scattering grain at a border checkpoint

In Poland, protesters blocked the railroad near the Medyka-Szegyni checkpoint and painted grain from a freight car. UNN reports this with reference to Suspilne Lviv.

Details

As a Suspilne correspondent reports from the scene, Polish protesters blocked the railroad near the Medyka-Shehyni border crossing with Ukraine on Tuesday. They threw grain from a freight car.

Radio Liberty reports that the protesters blocked the railroad tracks for about 15 minutes, then returned to the highway, where they blocked the movement of freight transport.

Recall

Representatives of Polish farmers have announced a full blockade of the border starting February 20. Polish carriers may also resume their strike for 20 days starting March 1.

A complete blockade of the border is likely: Ukraine calls on Poland to provide legal assessment of actions of protesters and unblock traffic