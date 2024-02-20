A complete blockade of the border is likely: Ukraine calls on Poland to provide legal assessment of actions of protesters and unblock traffic

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102091 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112095 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154707 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158266 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254812 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175039 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166104 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148446 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228342 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113108 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 30226 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 35102 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 41257 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 38700 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 26396 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254812 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228342 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214154 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239780 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226361 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 102091 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 72951 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 79318 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113773 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114630 views
A complete blockade of the border is likely: Ukraine calls on Poland to provide legal assessment of actions of protesters and unblock traffic

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26898 views

Polish protesters blocked the border between Poland and Ukraine, undermining Ukraine's economy and resilience to Russian aggression; Ukraine called on Poland to provide a legal assessment, unblock the border, and stop anti-Ukrainian rhetoric.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has called on the Polish authorities to provide a legal assessment of the actions of the protesters, ensure the unblocking of the border and take measures to humiliate anti-Ukrainian rhetoric based on unfounded arguments. This was reported by Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko, according to UNN.

The blocking of the Polish-Ukrainian border, no matter what slogans it is accompanied by, has no justification. Land borders remain important in the face of Russian aggression. The actions of Polish protesters and some radical Polish politicians undermine Ukraine's economy and resilience to repel Russian aggression

- Nikolenko wrote on social media.

He noted that the border between Poland and Ukraine is also the border of the EU. It should not be held hostage to any political interests.

Kubrakov on the blockade on the border with Poland: the situation may get out of control19.02.24, 15:34 • 24528 views

"We also consider unacceptable the aggressive attitude of the protesters towards Ukrainians and Ukrainian goods crossing the Polish-Ukrainian border. The anti-Ukrainian slogans heard at the border confirm the politically motivated nature of the action. Its goal is to provoke further deterioration of bilateral relations," noted Nikolenko.

He noted that the protesters made no mention of the threats posed by imports of grain and other agricultural products from Russia and other countries.

We call on the Polish authorities to provide a legal assessment of the actions of the protesters, ensure the unblocking of the border, and take measures to humiliate anti-Ukrainian rhetoric based on unfounded arguments. In the face of external challenges, it is extremely important to maintain the level of solidarity that Ukraine and Poland have built in recent years 

- Nikolenko said.

He noted that Ukrainians and Poles should stand up for good neighborly relations, repel any attempts to undermine mutual trust and jeopardize the security of our countries.

To recap

Representatives of Polish farmers have announced a complete blockade of the border starting February 20. Also, Polish carriers may resume their strike for 20 days starting March 1.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

