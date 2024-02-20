A complete blockade of the border is likely: Ukraine calls on Poland to provide legal assessment of actions of protesters and unblock traffic

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has called on the Polish authorities to provide a legal assessment of the actions of the protesters, ensure the unblocking of the border and take measures to humiliate anti-Ukrainian rhetoric based on unfounded arguments. This was reported by Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko, according to UNN.

The blocking of the Polish-Ukrainian border, no matter what slogans it is accompanied by, has no justification. Land borders remain important in the face of Russian aggression. The actions of Polish protesters and some radical Polish politicians undermine Ukraine's economy and resilience to repel Russian aggression - Nikolenko wrote on social media.

He noted that the border between Poland and Ukraine is also the border of the EU. It should not be held hostage to any political interests.

"We also consider unacceptable the aggressive attitude of the protesters towards Ukrainians and Ukrainian goods crossing the Polish-Ukrainian border. The anti-Ukrainian slogans heard at the border confirm the politically motivated nature of the action. Its goal is to provoke further deterioration of bilateral relations," noted Nikolenko.

He noted that the protesters made no mention of the threats posed by imports of grain and other agricultural products from Russia and other countries.

We call on the Polish authorities to provide a legal assessment of the actions of the protesters, ensure the unblocking of the border, and take measures to humiliate anti-Ukrainian rhetoric based on unfounded arguments. In the face of external challenges, it is extremely important to maintain the level of solidarity that Ukraine and Poland have built in recent years - Nikolenko said.

He noted that Ukrainians and Poles should stand up for good neighborly relations, repel any attempts to undermine mutual trust and jeopardize the security of our countries.

To recap

Representatives of Polish farmers have announced a complete blockade of the border starting February 20. Also, Polish carriers may resume their strike for 20 days starting March 1.