Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Kubrakov on the blockade on the border with Poland: the situation may get out of control

Kubrakov on the blockade on the border with Poland: the situation may get out of control

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24526 views

Deputy Prime Minister Kubrakov expressed concern that the blockade on the border with Poland could become even more severe and expressed hope that the Polish government would resolve the issue.

The situation with the blockade on the border with Poland may get out of control, it is becoming more serious, and the Ukrainian side hopes that the Polish government will eventually find a solution to this situation. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"When they started blocking our passenger buses and trains, we said that this was unacceptable. We believe that this definitely plays into Russia's hands. It can take advantage of this... The blockade is on the Polish side, and only Polish law enforcement agencies can restore order. That's why we had a conversation with the  head of the Polish National Security Bureau, because this is more of a security issue," Kubrakov said.

Asked whether there is a threat that Russia will further escalate the situation on the border with Poland, Kubrakov replied: "They are already using this in their media, trying to make appropriate campaigns through social media. That is, they are already using this to show that we are not doing well with our friendly Poland. They are already using this, and if they organize some kind of provocation at the border, it will have even greater consequences.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that the dialogue is taking place at all levels and reminded that recently Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk visited Ukraine and had relevant meetings with the President of Ukraine and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"That is, this discussion is taking place at all levels... We understand that most of the issues are on the side of Poland, and I am well aware that the new government did not create all these problems on its own. It inherited many problems from the previous government. But the situation can get out of control, it is becoming more serious, and we hope that the Polish government and Polish colleagues will eventually find a solution to this situation," Kubrakov said.

AddendumAddendum

Kubrakov talks with the head of Poland's National Security Bureau over the blocking of passenger transport.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
polandPoland

