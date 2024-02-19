Kubrakov on the blockade on the border with Poland: the situation may get out of control

The situation with the blockade on the border with Poland may get out of control, it is becoming more serious, and the Ukrainian side hopes that the Polish government will eventually find a solution to this situation. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"When they started blocking our passenger buses and trains, we said that this was unacceptable. We believe that this definitely plays into Russia's hands. It can take advantage of this... The blockade is on the Polish side, and only Polish law enforcement agencies can restore order. That's why we had a conversation with the head of the Polish National Security Bureau, because this is more of a security issue," Kubrakov said.

Asked whether there is a threat that Russia will further escalate the situation on the border with Poland, Kubrakov replied: "They are already using this in their media, trying to make appropriate campaigns through social media. That is, they are already using this to show that we are not doing well with our friendly Poland. They are already using this, and if they organize some kind of provocation at the border, it will have even greater consequences.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that the dialogue is taking place at all levels and reminded that recently Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk visited Ukraine and had relevant meetings with the President of Ukraine and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"That is, this discussion is taking place at all levels... We understand that most of the issues are on the side of Poland, and I am well aware that the new government did not create all these problems on its own. It inherited many problems from the previous government. But the situation can get out of control, it is becoming more serious, and we hope that the Polish government and Polish colleagues will eventually find a solution to this situation," Kubrakov said.

AddendumAddendum

Kubrakov talks with the head of Poland's National Security Bureau over the blocking of passenger transport.