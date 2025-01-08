Parliament Supports Decriminalization of Humanitarian Aid Use by Utilities

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 52180 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148007 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127721 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135317 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134231 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171476 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110731 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164329 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104467 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113957 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130928 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129731 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 38499 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 99987 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102261 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 148007 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171476 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164329 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192072 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181286 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129731 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130928 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142988 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134604 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151781 views
Parliament Supports Decriminalization of Humanitarian Aid Use by Utilities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41279 views

The Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading the decriminalization of the use of humanitarian aid by utility companies. The draft law will allow them to use the equipment received to provide services to the population at the established tariffs.

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the first reading a bill that decriminalizes criminal liability for officials in the event of the sale or use of humanitarian aid in the implementation of vital functions. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the bill No. 12250.

Details

"No. 12250 - improving liability for the illegal use of humanitarian aid by state and municipal enterprises. As a basis (259)," Zheleznyak said.

According to the draft law, officials or employees of state-owned and municipal enterprises will not be criminally liable in case of sale or use of humanitarian aid, charitable donations or free assistance for profit in the course of implementation by such enterprises of vital functions or services defined by the Law "On Critical Infrastructure".

The explanatory note states that as a result of Russia's armed aggression, critical infrastructure facilities, including fleets of automotive and specialized state and municipal equipment used by state-owned enterprises and communities to ensure the performance of vital functions and provide services to the civilian population, have unfortunately suffered significant damage.

The MPs cite the example that during the occupation of the Kherson city territorial community by Russian military forces and after the de-occupation, during massive shelling of civilian infrastructure, about 90% of the equipment of communal enterprises used in the course of their statutory activities was destroyed, stolen and damaged.

"In the context of the ongoing aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, given the deficit of state and local budgets, the use of humanitarian aid is almost the only way to properly organize the life of cities and communities and provide vital services," the note says.

It is also noted that humanitarian and charitable aid provided by international organizations to the territorial community to improve the provision of public services, for example, to provide passenger transportation, cannot always be fully used for its intended purpose.

The municipal enterprise provides passenger transportation at established tariffs, which include the company's profit, and therefore has no right to use the vehicles that were donated as humanitarian aid. This leads to the impossibility of improving the level of passenger transportation services in the community, and at the same time, to unnecessary costs associated with the preservation and maintenance of these vehicles.

Another example cited by the MPs is the situation in Kharkiv, where in recent years it has received buses, trams, trolleybuses, etc. from European partner cities, but the city is unable to fully provide services to the civilian population using this equipment.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis a draft law that allows utilities to use equipment donated by international partners as aid.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine
khersonKherson
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising