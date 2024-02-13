"An act of desperation": Polish minister apologizes to Ukraine for grain scattered on the border

Polish Minister of Agriculture Czeslaw Sekerski apologized to Ukraine for the actions of Polish farmers who scattered Ukrainian grain on the border. This is stated in a statement by the Polish official, UNN reports.

Details

He called the grain spillage "not an entirely adequate form of protest," but added that it is "often used by farmers in different countries.

On behalf of Polish farmers, I apologize for this act of desperation and ask for your understanding of their extremely difficult situation. We are conducting technical negotiations with the Ministry of Agriculture of Ukraine, during which we want to define the terms of trade that would limit the flow of goods that disrupt the stability of agri-food markets - Sekersky said.

According to him, farmers simply could not contain their emotions, as they are in a very difficult economic situation at the start of spring field work.

I am an advocate of dialog and direct conversation as the best form of solving complex problems - Sekersky emphasized.

In his turn, he noted that the reaction of the Ukrainian side was also too emotional, particularly in the statements of the Deputy Minister of Economy, and earlier the mayor of Lviv and other politicians.

Addendum

He added that Polish farmers have been helping Ukraine and want to continue to do so. However, they would like this assistance to "benefit the Ukrainian budget and farmers, not the oligarchs who have huge areas for growing grain and other agricultural products.

According to him, it is the oligarchs who are behind these significant imports, which undermine the stability of agri-food markets in Europe.

The solution to the problems lies not only in Polish-Ukrainian relations, as the European Commission is responsible for the organization and rules of trade in the common European market - summarized the Minister of Agriculture of Poland Czeslaw Sekerski.

Recall

Polish law enforcement officers are investigating the details of the incident that occurred with trucks carrying Ukrainian grain near the border checkpoint in Dorohusk.

According to police, farmers protesting nearby stopped three Ukrainian trucks, broke their seals and dumped grain on the road.