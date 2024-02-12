Bringing the guilty to justice: the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland responds to the incident with grain at the border

Kyiv is demanding that those involved in the spillage of grain from sealed Ukrainian trucks in Poland be brought to justice. This was stated by Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Zvarych, UNN reports.

Details

According to the diplomat, the trucks stopped by Polish farmers were in transit through Poland to Lithuania.

The Embassy and the Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin immediately appealed to the Polish police to open a case on the fact of this shameful crime. The Polish police opened the proceedings and started the necessary procedures - Zvarych summarized.

In addition, the ambassador said, Ukrainian diplomats are in constant contact with the drivers of these trucks

We demand that the perpetrators be found and brought to justice. The Polish authorities should respond decisively in the legal field to this shameful and offensive crime for Ukrainians and the majority of Poles and prevent such barbaric actions in the future - Ambassador emphasized.

Recall

Polish law enforcement officers are investigating the details of the incident that occurred with trucks carrying Ukrainian grain near the border checkpoint in Dorohusk.

According to police, farmers protesting nearby stopped three Ukrainian trucks, broke their seals, and dumped grain on the road.