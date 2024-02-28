$41.340.03
Ukraine, Poland did not discuss border closure during talks - Ukrainian Trade Representative

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27811 views

Ukraine and Poland did not discuss the closure of the borders during the negotiations on the protesters and the unblocking of the checkpoints. Diplomats are currently looking for a constructive solution to unblock the border and take into account the interests of farmers on both sides.

Ukraine, Poland did not discuss border closure during talks - Ukrainian Trade Representative

Ukraine and Poland did not discuss closing the borders during the talks on protesters and unblocking the checkpoints. This was stated by Ukraine's trade representative Taras Kachka on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

The trade representative said that he had held 4 hours of very intense negotiations with the Minister of Development and Technology of Poland Krzysztof Getman and the Minister of Agriculture Czeslaw Sekerski. 

According to him, these were some of the most intense and intensive negotiations in his career. He also emphasized that there was no talk of closing the connection between the two countries.

Kachka emphasized that this would be a very painful step for both sides.

During the entire 4 hours of negotiations, the option of closing the border was not mentioned. As Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said quite clearly, this would be a very painful decision for our economies. To stop even for a day the trade, which in annual terms amounts to $11.7 billion (and according to Polish statistics, even more), is too painful. Not to mention transit, which is vital for Ukraine

- said the trade representative of Ukraine.

Taras Kachka noted that he could not give details at this time, but as a result of the negotiations they managed to find a common language, so the work on unblocking the border continues.

We were able to find a common language and are working on a constructive solution to unblock the border and take into account the interests of farmers in Poland and Ukraine. It is not easy, but it is possible

- Kachka said.

Addendum

Separately , Ukraine's trade representative noted the media coverage of Tusk's statement about the possible closure of Poland's border with Ukraine. According to him, "news headlines can be misleading.

Therefore, I urge everyone to read Donald Tusk's statement fully and carefully - with all the elements of rhetoric and punctuation

- emphasized Kachka.

Recall

On the afternoon of February 28, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Poland and Ukraine are discussing a possible temporary closure of the border for the movement of goods until the accumulated problems are resolved. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics
Czesław Siekierski
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Poland
