In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 29543 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 108193 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 69302 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 272415 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 232230 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 190768 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 230500 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251451 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157449 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372115 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Blockade on the border with Poland: more than 2000 trucks are waiting in lines

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23002 views

More than 2,000 trucks are queuing to enter Ukraine from Poland due to protests at the border, while passenger vehicles and humanitarian aid are allowed to pass without hindrance.

Blockade on the border with Poland: more than 2000 trucks are waiting in lines

More than 2,000 trucks are queuing to enter Ukraine, but the protesters are letting passenger vehicles through, and there has been no information on restrictions on humanitarian cargo in recent days. This was stated during a briefing by Vice President of the Association of International Road Carriers of Ukraine Volodymyr Balin, UNN reports.

Details

He said that as of today, more than 2,000 trucks have been blocked on the Polish side, and yesterday morning there were 2,100.

But unfortunately, there is no official information on how many people are queuing at the Uzhhorod-Vysne Nemecke and Chop-Zahony checkpoints, because there are also a lot of cars there. Because the cars took a detour, the checkpoints there are less powerful than, for example, Yahodyn-Dorohusk. There is a queue, there is a problem, and today everyone is experiencing this problem - carriers, exporters, and importers

- Balin said.

He added that most cars are heading to other checkpoints to cross the border with Ukraine faster.

Balin also noted that the protesters are letting passenger transport through, and there is no information on restrictions on humanitarian cargo in recent days.

Recall

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has not received any confirmation from the Polish side or Polish border guards that Polish carriers have resumed protests on the border with Ukraine since March 1, as reported in the media.

"The perpetrators will be caught": Polish Interior Minister makes a statement on the spoilage of Ukrainian grain28.02.24, 12:54 • 26984 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Poland
