Blockade on the border with Poland: more than 2000 trucks are waiting in lines

More than 2,000 trucks are queuing to enter Ukraine, but the protesters are letting passenger vehicles through, and there has been no information on restrictions on humanitarian cargo in recent days. This was stated during a briefing by Vice President of the Association of International Road Carriers of Ukraine Volodymyr Balin, UNN reports.

Details

He said that as of today, more than 2,000 trucks have been blocked on the Polish side, and yesterday morning there were 2,100.

But unfortunately, there is no official information on how many people are queuing at the Uzhhorod-Vysne Nemecke and Chop-Zahony checkpoints, because there are also a lot of cars there. Because the cars took a detour, the checkpoints there are less powerful than, for example, Yahodyn-Dorohusk. There is a queue, there is a problem, and today everyone is experiencing this problem - carriers, exporters, and importers - Balin said.

He added that most cars are heading to other checkpoints to cross the border with Ukraine faster.

Balin also noted that the protesters are letting passenger transport through, and there is no information on restrictions on humanitarian cargo in recent days.

Recall

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has not received any confirmation from the Polish side or Polish border guards that Polish carriers have resumed protests on the border with Ukraine since March 1, as reported in the media.

"The perpetrators will be caught": Polish Interior Minister makes a statement on the spoilage of Ukrainian grain