Not only grain: Poland may tighten embargo on Ukrainian goods

Poland is ready to tighten its ban on imports of new Ukrainian goods if Warsaw fails to find a compromise with the EU on protecting Polish farmers. This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, according to The Guardian, UNN reports.

We are discussing the possibility of extending the embargo to other products if the EU does not find a more effective way to protect the Polish and European markets - Tusk said.

It is noted that over the past week, Polish farmers have been protesting against the import of Ukrainian products at the border. They demand that the ban be extended to other products, including fruit, eggs, and meat.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski says the European Union should re-impose trade restrictions on Ukrainian food imports to save Polish farmers.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that farmers' protests against the access of Ukrainian goods to the Polish market are a European problemthat the European Commission should solve.