Not only grain: Poland may tighten embargo on Ukrainian goods

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86264 views

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk threatens to tighten the embargo on Ukrainian food products if the EU does not find a compromise to protect Polish farmers.

Not only grain: Poland may tighten embargo on Ukrainian goods

Poland is ready to tighten its ban on imports of new Ukrainian goods if Warsaw fails to find a compromise with the EU on protecting Polish farmers. This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, according to The Guardian, UNN reports.

Details

We are discussing the possibility of extending the embargo to other products if the EU does not find a more effective way to protect the Polish and European markets

- Tusk said. 

Poland has harvested most of the Ukrainian corn that was poured onto the tracks: some of it will have to be utilized26.02.24, 20:02 • 103602 views

It is noted that over the past week, Polish farmers have been protesting against the import of Ukrainian products at the border. They demand that the ban be extended to other products, including fruit, eggs, and meat.

Addendum

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski says the European Union should re-impose trade restrictions on Ukrainian food imports to save Polish farmers.

Recall

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that farmers' protests against the access of Ukrainian goods to the Polish market are a European problemthat the European Commission should solve.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics
The Guardian
Radosław Sikorski
European Commission
European Union
Warsaw
Donald Tusk
Poland
