Not only grain: Poland may tighten embargo on Ukrainian goods
Kyiv • UNN
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk threatens to tighten the embargo on Ukrainian food products if the EU does not find a compromise to protect Polish farmers.
Poland is ready to tighten its ban on imports of new Ukrainian goods if Warsaw fails to find a compromise with the EU on protecting Polish farmers. This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, according to The Guardian, UNN reports.
Details
We are discussing the possibility of extending the embargo to other products if the EU does not find a more effective way to protect the Polish and European markets
Poland has harvested most of the Ukrainian corn that was poured onto the tracks: some of it will have to be utilized26.02.24, 20:02 • 103602 views
It is noted that over the past week, Polish farmers have been protesting against the import of Ukrainian products at the border. They demand that the ban be extended to other products, including fruit, eggs, and meat.
Addendum
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski says the European Union should re-impose trade restrictions on Ukrainian food imports to save Polish farmers.
Recall
Polish President Andrzej Duda said that farmers' protests against the access of Ukrainian goods to the Polish market are a European problemthat the European Commission should solve.