Poland has harvested most of the Ukrainian corn that was poured onto the tracks: some of it will have to be utilized

In Poland, most of the corn that was dumped on the railroad tracks the day before has been harvested. However, some of the agricultural products are already contaminated, so they will have to be utilized. This is reported by RMF24, writes UNN.

Details

Pavel Bylevsky, a representative of the security company that provides transportation security, said that most of the corn had been harvested, but about 30 tons remained on the slope near the tracks.

It is noted that agricultural products left on the land will be either utilized or sold for biogas production.

According to Bylevsky, the grain scattered in Kotomezh was transported from Ukraine to Morocco.

Addendum

Bydgoszcz police spokeswoman Lidia Kowalska confirmed in comments to PAP that after 15:00 Kyiv time the train left for Gdansk.

Currently, the Polish police are checking whether there were any CCTV cameras near the scene of the incident and interviewing possible witnesses.

Recall

On the night of February 24-25, unknown persons dumped Ukrainian corn from 8 gondola cars - about 180 tons. The incident occurred 150 kilometers from the port of Gdansk, from where the cargo was to leave Poland.

That is, Ukrainian agricultural products were in transit through the country.