Poland has harvested most of the Ukrainian corn that was poured onto the tracks: some of it will have to be utilized

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 38906 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 90170 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 321737 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 265692 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 201520 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 237348 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 253003 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159124 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372462 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 129822 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 97956 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 91187 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33702 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 76548 views
Publications

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 228504 views

UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 26436 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 33491 views

Poland has harvested most of the Ukrainian corn that was poured onto the tracks: some of it will have to be utilized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 103602 views

Polish police have confirmed that most of the corn dumped on railroad tracks the day before to protest the transit of Ukrainian grain through Poland has been collected, although about 30 tons remain contaminated and will need to be disposed of or sold for biogas production.

Poland has harvested most of the Ukrainian corn that was poured onto the tracks: some of it will have to be utilized

In Poland, most of the corn that was dumped on the railroad tracks the day before has been harvested. However, some of the agricultural products are already contaminated, so they will have to be utilized. This is reported by RMF24, writes UNN.  

Details

Pavel Bylevsky, a representative of the security company that provides transportation security, said that most of the corn had been harvested, but about 30 tons remained on the slope near the tracks.

It is noted that agricultural products left on the land will be either utilized or sold for biogas production.

According to Bylevsky, the grain scattered in Kotomezh was transported from Ukraine to Morocco.

"Political provocation": Kubrakov reacts to the actions of Polish farmers who poured Ukrainian grain on the tracks20.02.24, 14:17 • 27221 view

Addendum

Bydgoszcz police spokeswoman Lidia Kowalska confirmed in comments to PAP that after 15:00 Kyiv time the train left for Gdansk.

Currently, the Polish police are checking whether there were any CCTV cameras near the scene of the incident and interviewing possible witnesses.

Recall

  On the night of February 24-25, unknown persons dumped Ukrainian corn from 8 gondola cars - about 180 tons. The incident occurred 150 kilometers from the port of Gdansk, from where the cargo was to leave Poland.

That is, Ukrainian agricultural products were in transit through the country.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
