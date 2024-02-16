Situation at the border and export of Ukrainian products: Solsky held an online meeting with his Polish counterpart

The Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Mykola Solskyi held an online meeting with the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Poland Czeslaw Siekerski. According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, they discussed the situation at the border and the export of Ukrainian products, UNN reports.

Details

The parties discussed issues related to the export of Ukrainian agricultural products and the situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border.

"The ministers agreed on the need to resolve the situation as soon as possible, taking into account the interests of both countries. The talks will continue next week," the ministry said.

Previously

Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Poland Michal Kolodziejczak saidthat Poland plans to conduct mandatory inspections of all Ukrainian grain in transit.