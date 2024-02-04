Poland announces increased checks and inspections on the border with Ukraine

The Polish government has announced tighter border controls and intensified inspections of goods coming from Ukraine. This was announced by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Poland in X, UNN reports.

Details

Agriculture Minister Czeslaw Sekerski reportedly conducted inspections at the Medyka border crossing point. Earlier, he visited the Korczowa border crossing point on the border with Ukraine.

Minister Sekerski announces tighter controls and more inspections. Excessive imports of agricultural products from Ukraine that do not meet EU production requirements threaten the competitiveness of Polish agriculture - the Polish agency said in a statement.

Recall

Polish farmers have announced new protests on the border with Ukraine. They said they were dissatisfied with the European Commission's decision to extend the "economic visa-free regime" for Ukraine.