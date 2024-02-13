Polish prosecutor's office opens case over incident with Ukrainian grain at the border

The District Prosecutor's Office in Chełm (Lublin Voivodeship) has launched an investigation into the spillage of grain from Ukrainian trucks before moving to Dorohusk. This is reported by TVN24, UNN.

Details

The investigation was launched in two areas: destruction of property and violation of customs security. This is punishable by imprisonment for up to 5 years.

The case is under investigation. We are questioning witnesses, providing CCTV cameras and documentation of the three vehicles - summarized the spokesperson for the District Prosecutor's Office in Lublin.

Addendum

Polish Minister of Agriculture Czeslaw Sekerski apologized to Ukraine for the actions of Polish farmers who scattered Ukrainian grain on the border.

He called the grain spillage "not an entirely adequate form of protest," but added that it is "often used by farmers in different countries.

Recall

Polish law enforcement officers are investigating the details of the incident that occurred with trucks carrying Ukrainian grain near the border checkpoint in Dorohusk.

According to police, farmers protesting nearby stopped three Ukrainian trucks, broke their seals and dumped grain on the road.

Bringing the guilty to justice: the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland responds to the incident with grain at the border