Guerrillas spotted three Russian radar stations in occupied Dzhankoi: details

Three radar stations and the location of the Russian military were found in occupied Dzhankoy, UNN reports.

In the course of reconnaissance, our movement's agent discovered radar stations such as: "Adversary-GE", "Nebo-U" and "P-18", which are located to the east of Jankoi. The stations detect air targets and transmit information to air defense systems covering the district, as well as the airfield - the statement said.

The guerrillas also published the coordinates of the radar: 45.7074279, 34.4193037; 45.7096706, 34.4229931; 45.7090209, 34.4313941.

We also saw cars near the radar stations, which are the location of personnel and, most likely, a small repair base for the listed radars.

Guerrillas recorded the arrival of a new group of Russian military, including FSB officers, in occupied Dzhankoy - ATES