As a result of active attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian aircraft are scattered to airfields away from the front line - British Intelligence

The Ukrainian attack on the Russian Kushchevsk airfield has probably led to the withdrawal of about 40 Russian aircraft from the front line, which will mean that the duration of combat missions will have to increase and require more fuel. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

This week's Ukrainian attack on Russia's Kuschevske airfield is likely to have resulted in around 40 aircraft of various types being withdrawn from the area and dispersed to several airfields further from the front line, UK military intelligence says.

The ministry does not believe that the impact of these changes will be immediately obvious or dramatic, but reminds us that Ukraine has already demonstrated the ability to strike much further into Russia. Defense Ministry military analysts also note that Russia's use of such measures to disperse aircraft means that:

The duration of flights will have to be extended;

Maintaining a constant presence over the battlefield will require more fuel, which will increase costs and the burden on crews.

Satellite imagery shows that Russian air defense equipment, likely S-300/S-400 systems, was destroyed on April 30 during a night attack on a Russian military airfield in Dzhankoy.

There are between 510,000 and 513,000 Russian troops in the occupied territories of Ukraine, but this number may increase due to Russia's preparations for a summer offensive and plans to mobilize additional forces.