Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88392 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108937 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151716 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155648 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251590 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174459 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165666 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148366 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226562 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113077 views

As a result of active attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian aircraft are scattered to airfields away from the front line - British Intelligence

As a result of active attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian aircraft are scattered to airfields away from the front line - British Intelligence

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17449 views

As a result of the Ukrainian attacks, about 40 Russian aircraft were dispersed to airfields far from the front line, increasing flight times and fuel costs for Russia.

The Ukrainian attack on the Russian Kushchevsk airfield has probably led to the withdrawal of about 40 Russian aircraft from the front line, which will mean that the duration of combat missions will have to increase and require more fuel. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details

This week's Ukrainian attack on Russia's Kuschevske airfield is likely to have resulted in around 40 aircraft of various types being withdrawn from the area and dispersed to several airfields further from the front line, UK military intelligence says.

 The ministry does not believe that the impact of these changes will be immediately obvious or dramatic, but reminds us that Ukraine has already demonstrated the ability to strike much further into Russia. Defense Ministry military analysts also note that Russia's use of such measures to disperse aircraft means that:

The duration of flights will have to be extended;

Maintaining a constant presence over the battlefield will require more fuel, which will increase costs and the burden on crews.

Image

Recall

Satellite imagery shows that Russian air defense equipment, likely S-300/S-400 systems, was destroyed on April 30 during a night attack on a Russian military airfield in Dzhankoy.

There are between 510,000 and 513,000 Russian troops in the occupied territories of Ukraine, but this number may increase due to Russia's preparations for a summer offensive and plans to mobilize additional forces.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
ministry-of-defence-united-kingdomMinistry of Defence (United Kingdom)
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
ukraineUkraine
dzhankoiJankoi

