2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
05:36 AM • 5800 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 17747 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 105019 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 68658 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
August 25, 11:41 AM • 67295 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 194143 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 185881 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 70519 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships
August 24, 01:49 PM • 67596 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned home
New hits on railway and infrastructure recorded in Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

In occupied Crimea, hits were recorded on the Urozhaina railway station in Krasnohvardiiske and a fuel train in Dzhankoi. A possible strike on an oil depot near the railway in Dzhankoi is also reported.

New hits on railway and infrastructure recorded in Crimea

New hits on the railway and critical infrastructure facilities were recorded in occupied Crimea. This happened in the villages of Krasnohvardiiske and Dzhankoi, UNN reports.

Details

According to Crimean Telegram channels, a "hit" on the Urozhaina railway station was recorded in the village of Krasnohvardiiske.

Also, Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, reported a strike on a fuel train in Dzhankoi.

At the same time, Crimean Telegram channels report a possible strike on an oil depot near the railway in Dzhankoi.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Ukrainian Navy units successfully attacked the basing point of Russian drones at the "Chersonesos" airfield in Sevastopol.

Yevhen Ustimenko

