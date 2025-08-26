New hits on railway and infrastructure recorded in Crimea

New hits on the railway and critical infrastructure facilities were recorded in occupied Crimea. This happened in the villages of Krasnohvardiiske and Dzhankoi, UNN reports.

Details

According to Crimean Telegram channels, a "hit" on the Urozhaina railway station was recorded in the village of Krasnohvardiiske.

Also, Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, reported a strike on a fuel train in Dzhankoi.

At the same time, Crimean Telegram channels report a possible strike on an oil depot near the railway in Dzhankoi.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Ukrainian Navy units successfully attacked the basing point of Russian drones at the "Chersonesos" airfield in Sevastopol.