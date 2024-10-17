Kerch bridge in smoke, Russia “shoots down missiles” over occupied Crimea
Kyiv • UNN
A missile threat has been announced in the occupied Crimea, and air defense is reported to be operating. The Kerch Bridge is covered with a smoke screen, explosions are heard near Dzhankoy, and a NATO reconnaissance aircraft is spotted over Romania.
Several cities in the occupied Crimea reported a missile threat. Monitoring channels report on the work of air defense.
UNN writes with reference to Astra and Crimean WindTV channels.
Today, the Kerch Bridge is covered by a smoke screen amid an announcement of a missile threat and air defense in the occupied Crimea.
It was also reported that “explosions were heard in Dzhankoy. Dzhankoy checkpoint is closed”.
During this alert, a NATO reconnaissance plane was flying over Romania, Krymsky Viter reports.
