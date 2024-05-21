ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
General Staff: 37 combat engagements took place today, the hottest - in the Pokrovske sector

General Staff: 37 combat engagements took place today, the hottest - in the Pokrovske sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42385 views

In some areas of the frontline, Ukrainian troops are succeeding in repelling Russian attacks, in particular in the Pokrovsk sector, which remains the hottest, with 37 combat engagements so far.

Today, 37 combat engagements took place, with the situation in the Pokrovske sector being the most tense. Along the front line, Ukrainian soldiers are making progress in some areas. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 10:30 a.m. on May 21, UNN reports.  

Details

"The defense forces continue to focus their main efforts in the Tavria, Donetsk and Slobozhansky operational areas to disrupt the occupiers' plans to advance in Donetsk, Luhansk and part of Kharkiv regions, and are strengthening their positions along the state border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation. In the hottest areas of the front, Ukrainian soldiers are holding their positions and destroying the invader, sometimes counterattacking," the General Staff said.

According to the General Staff, a total of 112 combat engagements took place over the past day, the enemy launched six missile strikes using six missiles, 52 air strikes (dropped 62 UAVs), and used 977 kamikaze drones, including 47 Shahed and Lancet UAVs and 930 FPV drones. The invaders fired 4064 times at the positions of our troops and civilian settlements using various types of weapons, including 120 times from multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, the Air Force, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 20 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, an area of concentration of military equipment, a command post, an artillery facility, an ammunition depot and an enemy air defense facility, the General Staff said

"There were 37 combat engagements today. The invaders fired 514 times at the positions of our troops, including 21 times from multiple rocket launchers. The enemy launched one air strike using a guided aerial bomb. The Russian invaders also used 63 kamikaze drones," the report says.

It is stated that today the enemy used 34 FPV drones against the positions of our troops.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the areas is as follows: 

In the Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian defense forces are repelling an enemy attack in the direction of Liptsy. The situation is under control, no losses of positions have been reported. 

Four combat engagements took place in the Kupyansk sector since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled an attack by Russian invaders in the direction of Ivanivka. Fighting continues in the areas of Sinkivka and Berestove.

In the Siverskiy sector, Ukrainian troops repelled enemy attacks in the vicinity of Vyymka and Rozdolivka. There were no losses of positions, the situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy has attempted to improve the tactical situation five times since the beginning of the day. Three attacks were repelled. Fighting continues in the areas of Klishchiyivka and Andriivka.

The situation is currently the most intense in the Pokrovske sector. Since the beginning of the day, 11 enemy attacks took place. The enemy continues to advance in the areas of Yevhenivka, Sokil, Novoselivka Persha, Severne and Netaylove. Measures are being taken to stabilize the situation in one of the areas.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy is currently continuing offensive actions in the areas of Krasnohorivka and Pobeda. The situation is under control of the Defense Forces.

Since the beginning of the day, four enemy attempts to advance in the Vremivske direction, near the village of Staromayorske, have been repelled. No losses of our positions have been allowed.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

"In general, along the front line, our soldiers are giving a tough rebuff to the Russian occupiers, conducting assault operations to improve the situation. In some areas, they are succeeding," the General Staff said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Contact us about advertising